CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville teenager has died following a single-vehicle crash on state Route 56 early Wednesday morning.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Jarod T. Noble, 18, of Circleville, was killed in the crash.
The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on state Route 56 East, between Tarlton Road and Zane Trail Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Honda Civic on its top and Noble, who had been ejected from the car.
After investigating the scene, deputies learned the vehicle was traveling eastbound on state Route 56, lost control and went off the left side of the roadway, flipping over a guardrail, and came to a rest on its top and down the embankment.
Noble was pronounced dead at the scene by Pickaway Township EMS. Saltcreek Township EMS and Pickaway County Coroner John Ellis also assisted at the scene.
The crash is still currently under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.
According to data provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash Wednesday morning was the second crash in Pickaway County that resulted in a fatality in 2022. There were 10 total fatal crashes in both 2021 and 2020 in Pickaway County.