CIRCLEVILLE— For one Circleville girl, luge is all about the speed.
Jalynne Davis, an eighth grade student at Circleville Middle School, has made the junior United States Olympic Luge development team. Luge is a sport that involves one or two people on a sled speeding down a track and has been part of the Winter Olympics since 1964.
For Davis, 13, this all started by happenstance.
She was noticed in May 2018 by Olympic scouts when she was with her mother, Christina Davis, at an event with a White Castle restaurant in Columbus where Christina works. During this event there was a trail run of the luge for children to participate and Davis and her siblings each gave it a shot.
“White Castle does a partnership with the Olympic Team and they go around the United States looking for kids 9 to 13 that show potential in the sport,” Christina said. “We were on the way home from one of [Jalynne’s] travel basketball games and we thought let’s just stop there and get some free food. She tried [the luge] and did phenomenal.”
Davis said from there about 800 kids were tested from all over the United States and then 80 kids from that lot were chosen in September of that year to participate in elimination rounds at Lake Placid, New York. Jalynne was then chosen from those 80 chosen to be one of 10 girls and 10 boys to be added to the development team.
Jalynne said she was excited to learn in April of this year that she had made the cut.
“I was nervous about going up there but I got over that,” she said.
When it comes to the why she participates, Jalynne said she likes how fast the luge goes.
“It’s all about the speed,” Jalynne said.
One of the big things for Jalynne is the responsibility of being an Olympian in training. Parents aren’t allowed to be present with their children during training. They’re tested to see if they can be responsible to eat correctly, follow directions and do what they’re supposed to. The athletes stay in dorms, similar to a college experience.
“They want to see if the kids are not only good athletically but mature enough to be away from their parents for two weeks at a time,” Christina said. “We drop her off and she has her own dorm room. We could go watch her runs but we found out they don’t like that so I wanted to give her as much leeway to be a grown up as she could and she did really well in that environment.”
It doesn’t seem to faze Jalynne to be away from home and family. Her first practice segment ran from latter June through July 4.
“I know a couple of people there and you get to know people better,” she said. “I don’t miss them that much, but I do call them every night.”
Mom’s not worried, along with her three other kids. Christina said she was strict with each of them when they were younger, adding that as they’ve gotten older, she believes they can handle the responsibility.
“I wanted to enforce the fundamental values of how I wanted them to behave,” she said. “As they’ve gotten older I’ve stepped back a lot because I’m pretty confident they’ve all grown and matured into good people. I just trust they’ll make the right decisions and choices.”
During her training periods in Lake Placid, the days start at 6 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Meals, education, practice and tutoring all are worked in.
“They work directly with Circleville Middle to administer her tests and her homework,” Christina said.
Christina also gave credit to the district for making this process easier on the family.
“They’ve been phenomenal working with us to allow her to go,” she said. “She’ll be missing about 40 days of school this year. She’ll go for two weeks in November, three weeks in February.”
Jalynne’s peers also seem to be on board and supporting her.
“Everyone seems to be really happy and excited,” she said.
Christina Davis said the cost to put Jalynne into the training can be expensive, totaling between $7,000 and $10,000 including traveling costs, room, equipment and training costs. Currently in the lowest level of development, Jalynne will have her equipment and travel paid for by the Olympic Committee if she is promoted to the next level.
“She’s got two competitions coming up, the Empire State Games and the Youth Nationals,” Christina said. “The goal is for her to do well at those events and then she’ll move up. Right now she’s on the D development team and if she does well she’ll move up to the C development team and eventually to the junior nationals team where she’ll actually be able to compete in hopefully the Olympics in 2024.”
Due to that cost, The Davis have set up a fund through the Olympic committee to help fundraise to offset the cost.
“Once she moves up to the C team they’ll say she’s done enough to prove that she’s serious,” Davis said. “We’ve been doing a lot of fundraising around the community, we were at Tim Hortons about a month ago, Circleville had a dodgeball tournament here to fundraise, Donatos gave me some coupon books to sell and we’re doing a fundraiser with Texas Roadhouse in November and December.
To donate directly to the association in Jalynne’s name do so by writing a letter that states: Funds are to support athlete Jalynne Davis, U.S. Jr. Olympic Luge Development Team with the donation to the United States Luge Association 57 Church Street Lake Placid NY 12946.