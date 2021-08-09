CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has announced they’re going to be flushing the city’s water main lines starting this week.
The program will begin in the area of Island Road and work in a northeastern direction. Once the northern half of the city is complete (from Hargus Creek going north) work will then start on the southern half of the city working in a southeasterly direction.
The flushing is expected to take approximately two weeks and occur between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“Although not common, residents may periodically experience water discoloration when flushing crews are in your area,” Ragene Pinson, administrative assistant in the Department of Public Utilities said in a press release. “It is recommended that the water be checked before using, especially before washing white clothing.”
Anyone with questions can contact the utility department at 740-477-8255 during business hours, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.