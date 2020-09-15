CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy has announced the trick-or-treat for the city of Circleville will go on this year.
McIlroy announced that trick or treat will take place on Oct. 31, Halloween, and be from 4 to 6 p.m.
“We’re asking people to social distance and wear their masks,” he said. “I wanted to announce this quickly so people can start preparing.”
McIlroy said there have been a lot of disappointments for the children in the community in 2020 and he didn’t want the lack of trick-or-treat to be one of them.
“We can do this very safely,” he said. “These kids have had too many disappointments this year.”
McIlroy said if people don’t want to participate they don’t have to.
“Don’t turn your porch light on or answer your door,” he added.
McIlroy said having the event on Saturday, something he’s always wanted to do with the event, will allow for more involvement.
“I’m glad Halloween falls on that because the household can be there and it’ll all fall into place,” he concluded.