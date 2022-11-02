CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has announced that leaf pickup will begin on Monday, Nov. 14.
Leaves will be collected by city crews starting next Monday through the end of the year.
"Efforts by City of Circleville residents to deliver bagged leaves to the City Garage, 740 South Washington Street, will be greatly appreciated as united efforts combine for a cleaner neighborhood, in a timelier manner, for all," Brenda Short, administrative assistant with the city said in a news release.
Deliveries will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of city observed holidays, Nov. 24 and 25, Dec. 23 and 26.
"For residents not able to deliver to our City Garage, bagged leaves may also be placed on the curb for pick up," Short said.
The City offered the following tips for your fall leaf collection in order to prevent stormwater pollution:
Place leaves only between the grassy area and curb, not in the street
Place leaves only for collection, no brush or other debris, as they will not be collected
Park cars away from leaf piles
Keep Leaves away from street storm drains. Leaves flow into the storm sewer and cause blockages and street flooding. Too much decomposing organic waste adds excess nutrients into our streams and lakes, some of which can lead to algae blooms which can be harmful to humans and pets.
If you have any questions regarding leaf collection, please contact the Service Department at 740-477-8224.