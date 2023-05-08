CIRCLEVILLE — For the first Friday of each month this summer, Circleville might just be the place to be.
The events kick up June 2 and are being held inside Pumpkin Show Park.
“We’re going to have music and an activity each time with a local food truck that doesn’t compete with any of the restaurants downtown,” Jenny Rhoads, Uptown Circleville member and event organizer said. “We want to try to create some more activity and more nightlife.”
Rhoads said having the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) has been good and they want to host more events to promote it and draw more people downtown for the businesses.
“Businesses won’t stay open until they see a reason to and we can’t ask them to,” Rhoads said. “We all have to be part of bringing people downtown. We need to focus on businesses and their needs. That’s what we want to do with uptown is we want to focus on the businesses needs.”
The first event will be held June 2. The theme is Jammin’ June.
“It’s a nod to our entertainment history with Ted Lewis,” Rhoads said. “The art gallery will be open too and they’re doing something with Roundtown Players.”
Hollyview will be performing inside Pumpkin Show Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We’ll have Uptown Fitness in the park as well and it should be a good time for everyone,” she said. “Our hope is that if we do an event from 6 to 8 p.m. that you’ll go to a place like Gibby’s after and hear a band there or any one of our other places downtown. People are doing a lot of things but we just have to let people know.”
Rhoads said there are plans to improve the downtown further with some potential seating options in Artist’s Alley but it’s all about serving the needs of the community.
“Sometimes with the DORA we don’t always know where to go with it but with some more seating options like a picnic table or some more benches downtown in the near future, it brings people in,” she said. “If you see people having a good time it makes other people want to come be a part of it too.”
Rhoads said a lot of the downtown business and property owners have invested in downtown and things like the DORA can capitalize on that.
“Things are looking nice and people want to stop and shop,” she said.
Rhoads said this week Uptown Circleville is also hosting a Chocolate Walk with the final day for Tickets being Wednesday March 10.
“We have 25 businesses involved this year,” she said. “That’s huge. We’re excited for the activity that will bring. Tickets are $20 and that takes care of all the chocolate.”