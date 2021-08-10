CIRCLEVILLE — The only decision made at the Circleville Township Public Hearing on a proposed rezoning to allow an apartment complex to be built south of Circleville was to recess the hearing and continue it on Sept. 13.
Roughly 50 people came out to hear from the applicant for the rezoning of about 20 acres of land on the west side of Progress Parkway, which is behind Walmart in Circleville. The proposed rezoning would turn the property's zoning from general industrial (GI) to suburban residential (SR-2). The developer's plans call for up to 216 apartment units on the property, as well as other proposed amenities inside a fenced community.
The applicants, LDG Multifamily, LLC, were given an opportunity to present their development proposal and answer and respond to questions and concerns from the community members on hand for the public hearing.
During their presentation, they shared information about their company, explained in detail the proposed project, showed some renderings and pictures of the proposed development and completed projects, and went over an impact statement where they shared that they met with law enforcement, fire and emergency services, Circleville City Schools, development leaders, representatives from Earnhardt Hill Regional Water and Sewer District and AEP.
“Based on the aforementioned conversations with representatives from each organization, the subject property, if developed, would be sufficiently served by existing public facilities and services without notable impact to the township,” they wrote in the conclusion of the impact statement. “Additional development of the subject property would have significant local employment benefits.”
Zac Linsky, development manager for LDG Development, said they would retain the property, as that is their business model.
“Our goal is to own the property long term and that’s what we do,” he said. “When we build developments, we build them for the long term and we don’t want something that is going to fall apart or be neglected. That’s not our goal, no matter what we’re building. ”
However, it was clear those present at the meeting from the community were opposed to the proposed development, citing environmental concerns, increased taxes to cover additional fire, EMS and law enforcement services and the developer’s claim for the need for the apartments when there were already units available.
Another concern was a pending litigation between the developer and the community of Prospect, Kentucky and associated news stories about that development.
The discussion was heated and the township solicitor did interject to quell comments from the audience during the hearing, which is a legal proceeding.
Toward the end of the discussion, one resident of the township asked what the benefits are, to which Dale Bower, trustee, said was the addition of property tax.
“The township collects property tax; we don’t collect income tax,” he said. “Whether it’s an industrial development or a housing development, we’ll collect the property tax.
I’d rather have full-rate family homes in that area if it’s not industrial, but we have to be realistic and whoever develops that property is going to expect abatements because that’s how the system works nowadays.”
Representatives for the developer were able to provide estimates and some answers, but that did not seem to be enough to quell the concerns.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey confirmed, after a question about an impact statement and where the information came from, that his part was true, but he spoke additionally about the stretching of services in the township. He also clarified that his employees, listed as 95, includes everyone employed by the Sheriff’s Office, including administrative staff and jail staff.
“I think Pickaway needs to grow and bring more people in absolutely,” he said. “My concern is the strain on public safety services that we have. Right now, Circleville Township is one of our biggest townships with all the businesses that we have and this is going to address, but delay response times for not only my office, and I’m not going to speak for [Pickaway Township Fire Chief Bryan Brown], but an educated guess is it’ll be more stress on them. I want to provide the township with the same quality of service we have now.”
Hafey said when he met with them, they couldn’t tell him if they would manage the property or find someone else to do it.
“If you can’t give me an answer, it makes me think you’re being evasive and in my experience being a cop, when people are evasive to me, I feel they’re not being truthful with me,” he said.
“The same thing goes for if you can’t tell if it’s going to be market rates or affordable housing. It makes a difference, but why can’t the company make a decision and stick behind it.”
After two hours of discussion, the meeting was called due to dwindling daylight in the new outdoor building that did not have light and also in order for the developer to receive the questions and come back with more concrete answers.