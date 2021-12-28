CIRCLEVILLE— The Department of Public Service will begin accepting Christmas trees starting Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Trees can also be dropped off at the city garage, 740 South Washington Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For residents unable to deliver their Christmas trees to the city garage, they can be placed along the curb line for pickup. Prior to disposal, make sure all decorations, garland and icicles are removed.
If you have any questions, please contact the service department at 740-477-8224.