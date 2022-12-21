CIRCLEVILLE — After working on the project for most of the year, the City of Circleville has unveiled their newly updated website which went live this week.
The new website address is https://circlevilleoh.gov/, replacing the old address which still redirects to the new page.
Much of the same information is available, however the website is organized in a different way, something officials hope helps the public find the information they’re looking for.
Sheri Theis, council member and strategic planning committee chair, announced the new site at the city council meeting this week.
“Our project team worked to reorganize the site into a more user friendly site so information would be easier to find,” she said.
Theis outlined some of the features of the new website, including links to pay bills, a new community calendar and a section for news and event.
“The government page has email addresses for all public officials as well as duties and information about responsibilities of the mayor, council and the various departments,” she said. “Another link leads to the agenda center leads to council agendas and minutes as well as citizen boards agendas and minutes.
The services page is about the services the city provides to citizens such as fire department and EMS, police department, public service and public utilities. You can sign up to receive safety alerts, report a pothole that needs attention or a streetlight that has been burned out. There are answers to many questions about city water and sewer services.
The community page shares information about our history, community parks and other resources that are available to the community. On the park page you can sign up to reserve a shelter house or find a link to youth sports programs.
The business page has information on building and zoning, economic development, the zoning map, links to the zoning code and many necessary permits and applications.
The last page, called How Do I?, contains links to just about everything including contact information to public officials and city staff, applications, payments and zoning information.”
Theis said it’s wonderful for the citizens to have the new website.
“It’s been in need of being updated for quite some time,” she said. “Council is happy to make that process happen. It’s still a work in progress and we’re adding things to it as we just got access to it Monday. We’ll be uploading more photographs and making tweaks here or there.”
Theis said there were four local photographers who submitted photos as well as people from the sports leagues, which will added in the near future.