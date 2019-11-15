CIRCLEVILLE — At 92 years old, Howard Snook still keeps himself quite busy in the community — from being a member of St. Joseph Church, to a board member of Habitat for Humanity, trustee for Boys State and Chaplain of the American Legion Post 134 for 17 years — Snook just keeps going and going. He is also an active member of the Soldiers and Monumental Society.
Since his retirement in 1985 from DuPont in Circleville, he has stayed at the forefront, and most recently was honored during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where he received a personal flag.
Snook was one of 10 men from Circleville that was on the Honor Flight from Columbus to D.C., and the only World War II veteran of the group. Altogether, there were over 100 on the flight, mostly veterans of the Vietnam War and Korean War.
While in D.C., the veterans visited the Air Force Museum, WWII and the Korean and Vietnam memorials. They also saw the “Changing of the Guard” at Arlington Cemetery, and viewed John Kennedy and John Glenn burial sites.
Snook told The Circleville Herald that one of his favorite moments was visiting the Korean Memorial. He said it was the best site he visited and it was very moving.
Another of his favorite moments was being greeted at the airport in Columbus upon his return by over 500 fellow veterans and others. For this veteran it was a very emotional time, but a very happy moment to be recognized for his years spent in the service.
Snook was a member of the Navy, and stationed in Manila, Philippines from 1944 to 1946. He was assigned to the base for the 7th Fleet headquarters under Admiral Kinsley. He was a machinist mate second-class, and was in charge of mechanical repairs on base.
Although he spent much of his life in Circleville, Snook graduated from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Home of Little League Baseball. After his return from the military service, he attended Syracuse University and graduated with a degree in engineering. His degree led him to a career at DuPont in the research department as a mechanical engineer. He retired in 1985, then worked another 10 years as a consultant for the company.
Snook is the father of twins, Bill Snook of Lancaster, and Judy Snook-Kean of Avon Lake. His grandson, Chris Stant of Circleville, also served in the military in the Army as a medic.
The Mission of Honor Flight Columbus is to honor the nation’s senior veterans with a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit their war memorials at no cost to the veteran; share their stories for the benefit of future generations; and celebrate their homecoming, affirming their allegiance and service to our country.
Honor Flight Columbus flies veterans out of Columbus to D.C., where they visit several war memorials free of charge to them. The money raised to send some of the veterans from Hocking, Pickaway, and Ross counties came from Stages Family Inc. The trip cost about $500 per veteran.
When the veterans came back from the flight, hundreds of veterans and residents welcomed them home. Stacey McNichols, president of Stages Family Inc., described the welcome home as what many of the vets, especially those who served in the Vietnam War, originally deserved.
McNichols added that when they returned home, all they did was thank everyone for welcoming them.
“Here we are to support them and when they came in, they were thanking us,” McNichols stated. “All of their smiles made all the hard work worthwhile.”
McNichols decided to start helping veterans because he grew up with vets in his family. Nine years ago, he along with several other people started the Stages Family Inc. benefit to support veterans and it has grown into what it is today.
“It started with making $1,800 the first year to last year, we made $80,000,” remarked McNichols.
Their organization raises money to help military families both currently serving and retired. McNichols’ goal with the group is to serve current and former military members who live locally.
There are currently 36 volunteer members in Stages Family Inc.; all of which are volunteers and 100 percent of the proceeds they raise goes to veterans.
Honor Flight Columbus started in 2004 after the World War II Memorial was dedicated by then President George W. Bush. Klye Ogilbee, lead medic with Honor Flight Columbus provided the history of how it all started.
“A doctor from the VA hospital in Dayton kept asking his patients if they were going to have the opportunity to go see [the memorial],”
Ogilbee explained. “He soon realized that they did not have the opportunity, the money, and didn’t have anybody that knew how to get them there.”
Ogilbee continued, stating that soon the doctor, Earl Morse, used his own resources. As a former aviator, he got six of his friends who were also former pilots and put their planes together to fly 12 veterans from Dayton to D.C. The program has now evolved and flights are made from Columbus to D.C. in addition.
Ogilbee stated that to date, the group has flown over 6,500 veterans to Washington, D.C. They have flown 924 in this year alone.