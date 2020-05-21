CIRCLEVILLE — Starting Friday morning, Walmart's Circleville location will begin testing people for COVID-19.
In the parking lot at 1470 South Court Street, testing will take place for any adult who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.
Those people include first responders, health care providers and others with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, cough chills, sore throat and new loss of taste and smell. Those tested must be at least 18 years of age. The facility will be open 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, weather permitting.
The facility will be closed on Memorial Day though, and reopen on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and normal schedule moving forward from then.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Circleville during this unprecedented time,” said Erik Hingst, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Ohio. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
To be tested, users will have to set up an appointment through an online portal through Walmart’s partner, Quest Diagnostics. To do so, visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. There, those wanting to be tested will be screened. No tests will be done inside the store. The only way to be tested is to sign up, make an appointment and follow the drive-thru instructions.
The testing facility has received a blessing from Pickaway County Public Health who was contacted by Walmart. Walmart and Quest Diagnostics are running the entire site.
“(Walmart) reached out to Susan Foster (director of nursing services) and explained what they’re going to do and we told them it sounds excellent,” Sam Neill, public information officer, stated. “They’ve thought about everything from start to finish and we don’t think they’ll need any assistance from us. They’re here for the community and the residents.”
Walmart is asking that once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle for verification of their criteria, an ID check and the self-administered test. The site is not available to walk-ups.
The test is a self-administered nasal swab that will allow the person being tested to be observed by a trained medical professional to ensure the sample is taken correctly and they will drop their sample into a container on the way out of the site. Quest Diagnostics will handle the processing of the sample and communicate the results to those tested and the health department. Walmart is asking people to follow CDC guidelines while waiting for results.
Walmart has set up a website at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing, for people who are looking for additional information or have additional questions.