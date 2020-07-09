CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville will not follow in the steps of other communities in Central Ohio in requiring citizens to wear masks in public.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlory, approaching city council, said several residents approached him on the subject and he then asked the council what his response should be.
“Give me some guidance on where you think we need to go as a governing body as a city,” he said.
McIlory said the city had three options, to do nothing, to mandate masks or to pass a resolution. McIlroy said, after speaking with the health department, enforcement would be up to the city should they decide to take action.
“I think our businesses can determine if they want people wearing masks coming into their businesses,” he mentioned. “I think it would be very difficult for us, as a city, to make enforcements.”
Each of the council members spoke up and stated they were in favor of leaving the decision up to individual businesses and people, and many mandates would come from the governor.
Councilperson Todd Brady said he was a big proponent of personal responsibility when it came to these things, including mask wearing.
“It’s a personal responsibility to protect yourself against anything out there that you fear,” Brady stated. “I have a son who had stage four cancer and I know about low immune systems can be more susceptible to the flu and how the common cold could have killed him at some point. If you’re one of those individuals in danger, it’s your personal responsibility to take care of yourself, not everyone else. I’m not saying for everyone to be negligible, but for people to take responsibility to protect themselves. At this point, it’s not our job to protect everyone and we can’t do that.”
Councilperson Katie Logan-Hedges said businesses could do what they want, as can customers.
“I think you’re right in that business have a right to post a sign on their door and customers have a right to go in there or not,” Hedges commented.
Tom Klitzka, councilperson, also shared why he was against legislating people having to wear masks.
“I wear a mask because I’m high-risk in certain categories,” he explained. “I go to certain stores and they require you come in with masks. It’s an individual thing and I find I feel a little bit better having a mask on. I don’t think we need to bring legislation to this. We’re not a police state and who is going to enforce that?”
After the discussion, McIlroy said he would respond to those that reached out and said they would not enact any measures at this time.
“I will tell them we’re not looking at mandating masks at this time,” McIlroy said before conferring that everyone was onboard.