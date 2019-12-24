CIRCLEVILLE— A Circleville woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child endangerment following two separate incidents in the last several days.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Sonya Sprouse, 34, was arrested at Walmart for disorderly conduct and child endangerment on Dec. 19.
“A deputy was flagged down by someone who said a female was in the store and was messed up on something and had two children with her,” Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff told The Circleville Herald. “We investigated and the kids were then turned over to grandpa and she was taken to jail.”
Then on Saturday, Dec. 21, Sprouse was again arrested following a car crash on state Route 56 west of Tarlton Road.
“The deputy got there and it was the same female with her three children,” the Sheriff added. “We arrested her for child endangerment and OVI. The children were transported to the hospital and they were turned over to a family member after talking with Children’s Services.”
Sprouse is currently still in the Pickaway County Jail on charges. According to court information, her next court date is Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.