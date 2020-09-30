FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Circleville woman is dead following a two car crash in Franklin County early Tuesday morning.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 29 on state Route 104 south of Hinter Road, which is in Jackson Township in Franklin County.
According to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Benjamin M. Shuler, 25, of Grove City, was traveling northbound on state Route 104 went left of center striking a Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Olivia S. Wright, 22, of Circleville. Jackson Township Fire Medics pronounced Wright dead at the scene.
Shuler was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation and they’re investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.