CIRCLEVILLE — 135 miles, a potential sixty degree temperature swing, no sleep and consuming very little, if any solid food for two days is what Kelly ODell is looking forward to next week.
ODell, a teacher at Teays Valley High School and coach of the track team, is competing in the Badwater 135, a 135-mile ultra marathon. She has two days to complete the race and is one of fewer than 100 people who will compete this year.
“You are either crazy to do it or coming out of it you’re a little crazy,” ODell said.
The first Badwater was in the late 1970s but it wasn’t an official race until the late 1980s and has been happening ever since, minus 2020 when COVID put a stop to the race just a few days before the scheduled start time. Many publications have called it the “world’s toughest foot race.”
Temperatures will start north of 110 degrees, even at night as ODell runs through Death Valley and drop to about 60 degrees or so as she climes the more than 19,000 feet of elevation into the mountains of Utah.
“Thousands of people apply for it every year and they only take 100,” ODell said. “Normally there are a couple people who drop, due to life events or injury, but this is the lowest number of starters in a long time. Normally it’s 98 or 97 starters but now it’s 94.”
ODell said there is an application process and runners have to “have a pretty solid resume” to be selected.
“It’s not about ‘look at all these races I’ve done’ you’ve got to show that you’ve placed well in them and that you can finish,” she said. “The goal of the race is to have some of the worlds best ultra runners and they want them to finish. There are lots of races out there that nobody can finish and it draws in those people but Badwater is not like that. They want strong athletes that can finish. Very few people DNF in this race.”
In addition to the solid resume, participants must have had at least three 100-mile races under their belt within 18 months and have visited the race to be a part of another runner’s support crew.
“They like to have you show that you have the experience to be out there because the environment is so extreme,” she said. “To take someone whose never been out there, tell them it’s going to be hot and be prepared is overwhelming. It’s good to have that experience. This will be my 7th year out there.”
Badwater’s organizers ask a series of questions as part of the application process including how the applicant overcame extreme heat in the past and how they’ll apply that knowledge to the Badwater race.
One of the big questions on the application for the Badwater 135 is for the applicant to give their “why.”
ODell doesn’t have a long history of running. Before the age of 30, she’s 44 now, she’d never ran more than a mile.
“I was a gymnast growing up and I was always active,” she said. “I worked for the YMCA here in town for almost 20 years. They were having a 5K and I was 30 at the time and they were encouraging employees to sign up. Gymnasts have this attitude they can do anything because it’s a demanding sport.”
From there ODell got on the treadmill to see how long it would take her to run the 5K, that first time was 45 minutes.
“I started increasing my mileage and ran my first 5K, which took me 33 minutes and I was hooked,” she said. “This type of running is like gymnastics where you compete individually as yourself but you’re around all these other people doing the same thing. I was hooked with the 5Ks then it got further with 10Ks, half marathons and then marathons. Twenty-six miles on the road sounded so boring but I started hearing about 50 milers in the woods and that sounded kind of exciting.”
ODell then went further and further down the running rabbit hole reading about different types of races and thought they sounded like more fun.
“I was reading about 100-mile races, people running overnight and through the woods with headlamps on and that sounded exciting,” she said. “I volunteered at the Mohican 100 in Mohican State Park and within the first 15 minutes of being there I thought these were my people.”
ODell said runners typically come from all different backgrounds and they’re all dealing with some sort of life demons, which brings it back to her “why.” She’s no stranger to those “life demons” as she called it. She has a brother who is incarcerated and has experienced drug addiction. She said runs to show herself and her parents that she’s doing alright.
“People ask me all the time what I’m running from and I say is it what I’m running from or what I’m running towards,” she said. “My brother has been a drug addict for almost his entire life and he’s in prison now and so I think for me it’s a constant reminder to myself of how strong I am and to remind my parents that I’m good. I know they’ve struggled and it’s really hard what they’ve went through with my brother. I see the mental and physical stress it puts on them.”
ODell said she also asks herself if her running is her addiction, as addiction is common in their family.
“Is this long distance stuff and the turmoil and pain, because it doesn’t feel good what I put my body through, it’s extreme agony,” she said. “But it changes your mindset on what you can deal with, shows you’re stronger than what you thought. I think sometimes my why is a couple different things. I’m proving to myself I’m strong and I can do these things and I want my parents to be proud of me and my kids to be proud of me. I know I don’t have to do this stuff for them to be proud of me.”
In addition to her long distance running training over the last two ODell has her work as a teacher and cross country coach, graduate school coursework and a fiancée, who is also a ultra runner and has raced in the Badwater 135. Even those closest to her pause at the thought of 135 miles.
“My runners are like ‘what?’ and they race a 5K every Saturday during the season,” she said. “Some of them think it through and come up after practice and ask for me to tell them more. A lot of cross country coaches coach because they want to win and don’t get me wrong, I love it when we win but I feel like another big part of my coaching is I want these kids to understand running is something they can do forever and it’s not just a season, a race or a high school thing. They can get a lot of enjoyment and get a lot of health benefits from it.”
ODell was originally scheduled to run the race in 2020 but when it was cancelled she was able to defer to 2021 or 2022.
“A handful of the runners like me were on the roster in 2020, the year of the pandemic when the race was cancelled,” she said. “It was cancelled about 12 days before the race and all the people on the 2020 roster automatically got referred to 2021 and were given the option to defer again to 2022.”
“When 2021 happened they weren’t even sure and I took advantage of it because I had three graduate courses instead of one,” she said. “Most runners only find out they’re running in March of that year. I have known since March of 2020.”
ODell said training has been going great and she’s gotten creative with where she runs to try to recreate some of the conditions she’ll experience when it comes to the race.
“Training for me is typically running five days a week from three miles a day during the week to fifteen miles on the weekend,” she said. “Weekly I normally stay at my base mileage of 25 miles a week and when I’m training for something it goes up to about 50 miles a week.
“One thing that has been different for me this time is that we have flat roads and that’s what I’m running on most of the time so if I want hills I have to drive somewhere. With Badwater there’s the three mountain passes, two you have to go up and down, so I’ve been driving down to Tar Hallow where there’s a pretty steep hill once a week. I did it for an hour the other day and a couple weeks back I was down there for three hours hiking this hill going back up and back down.”
As far as the race goes, ODell has got some strategy going in order to make sure she finishes.
“There are cutoffs in the race, meaning you have to get to certain checkpoints by a certain time,” she said. “The first major checkpoint is mile 50.8. That’s a pretty tight cutoff. I have to run strong 50 miles of the race. I’ll start at 8 p.m. and I think I’ll have 14 hours to get to 50 miles. That is fairly flat but from mile 42 to 50 there’s a big hill.
“I have it all on a spreadsheet where I have to maintain a certain pace and I have built in five minute rests. On paper it looks great, is that going to happen when we get out there? I don’t know.”
Another key is proper hydration and caloric intake during the race.
“It’s important to stay hydrated but you also need sodium and electrolytes and calories,” she said. “Too much water can lead to water retention so you have to have a balance. I have a couple different mixes that I use. Your body is working so hard to stay cool that your digestive system shuts down and if you put too many solids in it you’ll just throw them up because you’re already spent.”
ODell has 48 hours to finish, she plans to do it in 42.
“I can run 100 miles in about 25 hours,” she said. “I know it only sounds like I have 35 miles to go and 20 hours to do it in but those 100s I’ve done are flat and temps are miles and I know I’m not looking at anything close to that finish. I know it may take the whole 48 hours but I don’t want the stress of being up against it so I want to try to stay ahead of it by six hours. That means starting at 8 p.m., being up all night, awake during the day and going through another night and finishing later that day.”
Odell does not plan to sleep for any length of time.
“There may be a five minute nap, I have a couple 20 minute breaks worked in,” she said. “That’s what I might do. At that point you’re so tired that as soon as you close your eyes you’re out.”
ODell has four people on her crew that will help her during the race by mixing her drinks to ensure she’s getting the right amount of water, electrolytes and calories, help her keep pace and provide her cooling and a place to take a short break.
“My friend Wendy, whose from North Carolina finished Badwater in 2019 and has a ton of experience, my friend Dave is from Bellefontaine and has been with me at almost all of my 100s and he knows me really, really well,” she said. “[Dave] knows what to say if I’m running to fast, falling behind schedule or if I get into a dark spot. My friend Abby is a ray of sunshine and is super positive. All you have to do is look at her and you feel better. She’s amazing. Her husband Chad who applied but did not get in has crewed multiple times is out there. I’ve got a great crew.”
ODell said her crew is crucial because they’re focused on her and her needs while she’s focused on the race and not her own well-being.
“Chad is actually a nurse practitioner, and he’s someone looking out for me medically and can see signs of dehydration better than anybody,” she said. “You really have to put that trust in your crew and if you go into the race without that trust and you’re constantly having to check yourself it’s taking away from your race.”
ODell plans to start the race without any audio and give her self a treat.
“In 100-mile races I typically don’t allow myself to have anything until mile 50 or 60, so it’s like a nice treat I give myself and it’s something I’m looking forward to and excited to get,” she said. “I haven’t quite decided at what point I’m going to get music, I think it might be around 50 to 60.”
If you’re curious what ODell will be listening to, she has a pension for movies and alternative rock.
“I did find a website where you can find just audio of movies and there are some that I’ve listened to before but they’re only movies I know super well and I can see it going on in my head like Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, Benchwarmers and Land of the Lost with Will Farrell,” she said. “I’ve watched those four movies so many times I can see exactly what’s going on.
“I like a alternative rock, folky blues type stuff. I have a lot of Beck on my playlist, the Luminaires, TwentyOne Pilots, Matt Mason. It’s am ix of folky alternative rock and a little bit of everything.”
When it comes to the actual race itself, ODell said, her biggest two challenges will be the hills and the temperature, both things she’s prepared for and have improved in her running.
“I’m stronger on hills and I have data and proof that shows it,” she said. “I feel more confident about the hills than I ever did but I think the heat is my biggest concern and how we’ll negate that. At mile 42 I can start having a pacer and one of my crew can run with me for a couple miles with me. Having someone to run behind you is crucial. They’ll run behind you with automatic painter spray bottle and I’ll have an ice bandana. If I get too hot we’ve got buckets of cold water with sponges to squeeze over my head for an instant cool off.”
ODell said she’ll be in pain when she finishes but it’s not the end that’s the reason she’s running the race.
“It’s more about the journey from the start line to the finish,” she said. “The thing about ultra running, every step or mile peels off a layer of yourself. In society, work and your personal life I feel like we continue to build walls around our core because we want to protect ourselves. When you’re out there in nature and doing what you’re doing you’re peeling away those layers to your core. It opens up something inside of you that makes you so grateful for everything you have in life.
“That’s something else I think that draws people to ultra running, is they don’t know what that feels like until that moment and it’s nirvana. It’s this moment where you realize you’re so small in the grand scheme of the world and that you need to be open and love. I think we all hit that moment in the race and that’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
Odell admits that long distance running isn’t a spectator friendly sport but people can track her progress and times next week, the race is July 11 through July 13, at https://www.badwater.com/event/badwater-135/.
“It’s not like football where you sit in the stands and you everything happens right before your eyes,” she said. “In long distance running you might catch a runner at mile 10 and then not see them again until mile 40.”