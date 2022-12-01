Circleville Woman Who Allegedly Threatened To blow Deputy’s Head Off Found In Cuyahoga County

Nicole Rene McCray

LOGAN – In a criminal case that appears to have sat dormant in Hocking County Common Pleas Court for the last 20 months, the county prosecutor’s office has requested that a summons to court be issued to a Circleville woman who is facing local charges for having allegedly threatened in late 2020 to do serious violence to a county sheriff’s officer.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments