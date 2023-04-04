CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville has been ranked the 118th safest city by Safewise.com, an independent safety review website, improving 24 spots over 2022.
Each year a group of experts from the website gather reported data from around the country and rank cities based on those statistics. The experts rank cities based on violent crime and property crime. According to their report, Circleville reported 32.1 property crimes per 1,000 residents and 2.0 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. Both those numbers were down from 38.9 and 2.3 in 2022 and 43.4 and 3.4 in 2021.
For 2023, the Ohio average is 3.4 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 18.5 property crimes per 1,000 people. The national average is higher at four violent crimes per 1,000 people and 19.3 property crimes per 1,000 people. There were 143 cities in Ohio included in the report.
Rebecca Edwards, security expect, tech and safety reporter for Safewise, shared how they rank the cities in a report released on March 13.
“We use FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country,” she wrote. “To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study. The safest cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.”
Safewise also admits that the numbers aren’t the whole picture and safety goes beyond the stats.
“Keep in mind many of these tools use crime statistics by address and don’t factor in a lot of things that make a neighborhood safe, so the results may be misleading,” the website states. “You don’t get a complete picture of how truly safe a neighborhood is. There are many things that can make a neighborhood safe.”
The website then goes onto list some of those things including; good lighting at night, sidewalks and biking lanes, a fire station nearby, fire hydrants that are close to homes, good schools, access to medical care and clean parks.
Currently the Circleville Police Department has a handful of open vacancies and has recently implemented a lateral transfer program, like the one enacted with success at the Fire Department. Human Resources Director Valarie Dilley said they’ll be bringing an idea to the police union during contract discussions to have the city pay for officers to attend the academy, a $7,000 cost, in return for a pledge to stay with the city for a certain length of time or have to pay that money back.
Circleville Safety Director Doug Debord said he’s still not satisfied with the trends, even as they come down.
“For Circleville our stats our trending down and the majority of cities are climbing even if it mgiht be small ours is going down,” he said. “That’s a good thing for the city and something that would be even better is to get some good candidates for our police department, we’re still four or five officers short. That’s something we’re constantly working on to attract candidates.”
Debord said the trending down is an example of the good safety forces already in Circleville.
“As we move towards the next election we need to start thinking about the levy and how important it is we have that funding source for our safety forces so we can continue to get the things we need to help make this city as safe as possible and to attract additional personnel,” he said. “As the city grows it’s imperative that we’re able to get that passed and maintain the funding.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said that some of the stats don’t take into account or separate the fact that the city has the county jail and the Circleville Juvenile Correctional facility in the city limits.
“I know we have people out there that indicate we have a crime problem in Circleville and that’s their right to believe that,” he said. “We know our problem is property crime and we’re working on it and we’ll get there.
McIlroy made a point to mention that the city administration has two duties, to administrate what city council legislates and provide a service to all citizens of the city.
“Whether you are in some low income housing, assisted housing or you’re in a $400,00 home, we service everybody,” he said.