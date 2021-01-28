CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville’s newly-appointed auditor, Mark Bidwell, has been sworn in and is ready to take office.
Bidwell is a Circleville High School graduate and has lived in the city for 40 years. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in business.
“I’ve done a lot of work around town for charity, for non-profits and worked with the Nazarene Church doing their Easter egg hunts, and I’ve worked with the Pumpkin Show and ran the booth there for New Hope Christian Academy,” he said. “I’ve tried to do as much around town as I can.”
Bidwell was appointed to the role by the Republican Central Committee to fill the seat vacated by Gayle Spangler who retired a couple of weeks ago.
“I am happy to step in and hopefully do a good job taking over for Gayle,” he said. “I’ve always been a numbers person and I’ve enjoyed working with numbers. I’ve been in banking and I was an administrative manager covering finances for big box stores to oversee the inflows and outflows of money.”
Bidwell will be on the primary ballot in May and the general election ballot in November to finish the term, which ends on Dec. 21 2022.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to do what Gayle was doing, bring in some new people to the office and we won’t have any disruptions,” he said. “[Gayle] had a great staff she worked with for many years and I want to continue to do that.”
Bidwell said he accepted the role because he wants to be of service to the community and to ensure that local tax dollars are being spent how they should be.
“The citizens want to know that their money is being use frugally and it’s going to the right places,” he said. “I’m here to work with everyone on city council and the administration, and the citizens pay us to make sure their money is going in the right direction. We all hear of waste in government and I want to make sure that’s not happing. So far, from everything I’ve seen, it all looks good and I’ll make sure it continues to.”
Bidwell has been doing some training and has found that the systems and the job aren’t that difficult, but he’s had to learn where to go for information.
“Knowing who my resources are is the important thing,” he said. “I think all the systems are easy enough to grasp that there’s no learning curve on the software. It’s more of where do I get the information, who do I speak with and making sure I get the right info.”
Bidwell said he is available to the public for their questions.
“I’m not here to just be behind the scenes and if you have questions, I want you to reach out without hesitation,” he said.
Bidwell is married to his wife Lori who works at New Hope Christian Academy, and has a daughter, Tricia.