CIRCLEVILLE — For one member of the Ohio State University Marching Band, Thursday night’s performance in the parade was a welcomed homecoming.
Autumn Derosette, 18, graduated in May from Circleville High School. Derosette, who uses they/them pronouns, is no stranger to the Circleville Pumpkin Show, having performed during their first three years of high school before COVID-19 wiped out their chances during their senior year.
Derosette said it was “crazy” and “surreal” to be back performing at the Pumpkin Show.
“I thought that my junior year in high school would be my last time marching here because we didn’t have the Pumpkin Show this year,” they said. “When I found out I made the band and then I found out we were coming here, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. It’s crazy.'”
Derosette is a trumpet player in the band and said playing at OSU is very different and a “good kind of intense” compared to the experience in the CHS band.
“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s pretty intense,” they said. “We do a lot of stuff all the time.”
Another difference is the size; Derosette said there were about 30 members in the band at CHS when they were in it.
“There are obviously a lot more people,” they said. “During the summer sessions, which is practice basically, there were over 400 people who tried out this year and my high school band was maybe 30 people. When I got there and I saw it, it was really crazy.”
Derosette is majoring in pre-chemical engineering and said they weren’t done performing.
“Everything was different because of COVID and everything going on so I wasn’t ready to stop,” they said. “I was already going to OSU so I figured that I might as well give it a try. It worked out.”
Derosette said their schedule is pretty full.
“If I’m not doing schoolwork, then I’m pretty much doing band and if I’m not doing either of those, I’m eating and sleeping,” they said. “I have two classes that are a lot of work.”
Derosette said their fellow band members have been asking a lot of questions about Circleville and the Pumpkin Show.
“Some of them haven’t even heard of it before,” they said. “I thought that was crazy. They asked about what goes on, how long it is and what it’s all about.”
Derosette planned to focus on both the present performance and reminiscing about the past.
“I’m super excited to be here again,” they said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, but I also want to be focused and do well.”
Derosette said being a member of the OSU Marching Band wasn’t something they always wanted to do.
“It wasn’t an end goal, but it just kind of happened,” they said. “Once I graduated and saw all the underclassmen and my friends going out to band practice, I was like, 'I’m going to miss it so much,' and that day, I went home and I told my mom I’m going to try out for the OSU Marching Band.”
Derosette said playing in Ohio Stadium is “crazy.”
“It’s really hard to describe,” they said. “Going down the ramp, you hear everything all at once, but it’s a lot of fun.”