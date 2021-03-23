CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville’s parks are in position to be ready for spring and summer visitors.
Brenda Short, service department administrative assistant, said the city is planning to re-open the bathrooms in April and ball teams are all ready to start practicing and using the parks.
“We’re moving forward and we’re looking a lot better than last summer,” Short said.
Short mentioned things would be limited at Ted Lewis due to the construction related to the renovations of the park.
Short also said The Starkey Pavilion at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is open for reservations, but they’re only taking one reservation per weekend due to sanitizing guidelines.
“We can book one party from 4 p.m. on Friday until Monday and we’re filling up fast,” she said. “We’ve already been booked all weekends in May, and most weekends in April and June are booked.”
As far as Friday in the Park goes, Short said they’d likely have fewer events this year due to the nature of some of the programming they normally bring in.
“We’ll likely do a day with the fire department, a day with the police department and a day with the sheriff’s office,” she said. “A lot of the programming, we have used in the past are only doing virtual programming.”
Short said the splash pad at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park will open on Memorial Day, unless something changes.