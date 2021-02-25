CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville's third ward will have a Primary Election, as Todd Brady will appear on the ballot alongside fellow Republican Josh Ford for the May 4 Primary Election.
Brady’s certification was originally tied 2-2 by the Pickaway County Board of Elections due to an issue with the dates tied to some of the signatures on his petition. Four signers wrote incorrect dates for Dec. 21, 2021 instead of Jan. 21, 2021. Only the third ward will have the Primary Election as there are no other primary contested races.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose broke the tie, citing in favor of Brady this week.
“With the signatures in question, the dates do not precede the declaration of candidacy statement; rather, the electors mistakenly wrote dates that have not yet occurred,” LaRose wrote.
“The signers of the candidate petitions made a technical mistake; there is no claim of fraud or deception; and there is sufficient substantial compliance to determine the petitions to be valid. Therefore, I break the tie votes in favor of access to the ballot. The signatures with the wrong dates and the illegible date should not be rejected, and both candidates should be certified to the ballot.”
The deadline to file for independent candidates is May 3 for the general election. The deadline to file local questions and issues for the general election is Aug. 4. The General Election is Nov. 2