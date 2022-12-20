DeWine Calls For An End To Public Health Emergency

Governor Mike DeWine

Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined 24 other Republican governors Monday in calling on President Biden to let the federally declared Public Health Emergency for COVID expire in April.


