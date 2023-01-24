CIRCLEVILLE — Members of Madison Township have written a letter to Judy Wolford, Pickaway County Prosecutor, in the hopes that she'd review the Board of Elections' decision to remove a ballot initiative from the May Primary Election.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments