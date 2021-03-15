CIRCLEVILLE — City 911 services were down for about an hour Friday evening.
A Nixle alert went out at 6:05 p.m. alerting residents that 911 services were down and if they needed to reach emergency services, to do so at 740-474-8888 or to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.
Circleville Police Sgt. Phil Roar said calls were transferred to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office 911 center during the duration and they notified the public in an abundance of caution.
“To be a little extra safe, we wanted to let people know incase they had any trouble getting through,” he said. “Anytime 911 goes down, whether it’s at the Sheriff’s [Public Safety Answering Point] or ours, we can back it up. There’s always that redundancy and it’s there to protect the citizens of Circleville.”
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County EMA Director, said the outage was caused by a Frontier issue in Athens, which impacted Circleville’s 911 lines.
“We’re always looking for ways to move away from Frontier, but for now, we’re still stuck with them,” Flick said. “We’re hoping that with additional fiber lines being run throughout the county, maybe there will be some way we can go to a VOIP solution, but we aren’t there yet.”
VOIP, or voice over internet protocol, is a type of telephone service that uses the internet to connect callers instead of a traditional phone line. It works very similar to a traditional phone service in many ways with the exception of transmission.
Roar, echoing Flick, said VOIP is the way forward.
“The best way is to use VOIP 911, but we don’t have anyone here who supports it yet,” he said. “If we could get someone to offer it, it would save a lot of issues.”
Countywide, 911 services went down in Pickaway three times in 2020. It happened twice in March and once in August.