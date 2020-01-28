CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Administration is hoping residents show up and City Council “pumps the breaks” when it comes to a contract proposal to consolidate Public-Safety Answering Points (PSAP), the physical location that receives 911 calls.
Mayor Don McIlroy along with the Safety Director Tony Chamberlain and Police Chief Shawn Baer and Fire Chief Brian Thompson expressed concerns Monday following the City’s retreat over the weekend about the proposal from the minor details to the bigger picture questions.
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night in which a fact-finding committee will present to City Council under a committee of the whole meeting.
Baer said ultimately, based on conversations he’s had with the company that provides the software to the PSAPs, the City wouldn’t save money or receive better service than what it currently does. That company now called Central Square, previously was known as both Zuercher and EmergiTech, is under a TriTech banner company.
“It’s all the same, just different pieces of the same puzzle,” Baer commented.
Baer and Chamberlain said after talking with the vendor, Central Square, the figures presented to city council indicating a $500,000 plus savings are incorrect and don’t include every part of what the city’s dispatch center does.
“I keep hearing everyone say that it would be cheaper to go to the county,” Baer said. “I want to say in absolute terms that it is not, period.”
Baer also noted it would be 12-24 months once a deal is reached to contract before the change could take place. Other details that need to be discussed is who would handle the administration of the software and data, licensing involved and carrying over the data, which would be $20,000 to transfer.
“None of that cost is in the data they presented,” Baer said. “When you build a house and you have expensive flooring and marble and little costs add up quickly. That’s what’s happening here and their proposal doesn’t have any of that. When we talked to Emergitech it would be somewhere between $600,000 and $800,000 for the first year to do the transition.”
Baer pointed to a line in the proposal that says some costs are not included.
“On the last page it says that the City PSAP upgrade costs don’t include any hardware or software upgrade costs which could be substantial,” Baer said. “City Council keeps taking it as a hard dollar amount and in the proposal it isn’t. That’s what we’re trying to say.”
Among the other finer details include what will happen to the police department’s phone number and who will answer it, who will handle dispatching the City does for Ohio Christian University and OhioHealth Berger, report taking and more.
“There are a lot of questions that we have about this,” Baer added.
McIlroy said for him it’s all about providing the best possible service and that when voters approved the safety forces levy in November, they did so because they wanted better service.
“My concern is the same concern we had at the judicial meeting is that we’re putting the cart before the horse and we don’t know what it means and we’ll cram it down our citizen’s throats,” McIlroy stated. “I’m looking at the levy and I know what the citizens said, that they want more service not less.”
Thompson said the redundancy of having two PSAPs is a great thing, citing recent reports that they have gone down for one reason or another. The backup for the county is at the Emergency Operations Center.
“They have to physically put a dispatcher in a vehicle, take them there and physically get the system up and running and prepared to take calls,” he said. “While that happens, phone calls would be directed to Fairfield County.”
Thompson said another concern is being able to have recourse to address any potential issues that arrive.
“It’s probably a dollars and cents thing and if we save a nickel it’s a nickel if we save $500,000 we save $500,000 but if we fail one citizen because of the lack of communication then it’s not worth it,” Thompson added. “We have a duty to act in the best interest of our citizens. Right now if there is an issue we can address it and get it fixed. If it’s out of our hands we’ll have to go to the Sheriff and try to get it addressed. It’s easier to fix it within your own agency.”
Ultimately, McIlroy, Baer, Chamberlain and Thompson said they want the people to be heard and urged everyone to attend the meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Council chambers and again for the meeting on Feb. 4 when it could be voted upon, should it proceed at committee of the whole.
“I am here to support the citizens of Circleville, and they told me by levy that they want more service and by God that’s what I’m going to fight for,” McIlroy said. “I have no idea what this new dispatching will be but I know the dispatching we have today is good. If we’re going to have something new it better be better than we have now and nobody has proven to me that it will be better.”
Baer said he feels like the administration is not being heard on the issue and they’ve had these concerns for months.
“If we continue down the road we’re going this fast I think everyone is going to look back in a year and see how much of a mistake it was,” Baer said. “We’re not even saying listen to the administration but listen to the vendors, the people that will put the system in.”