City Administration looks to the future and what's next

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville has come a long way in the last few years and city officials are working to solve today’s problems and set the city up to be in the best possible situation in the future.
Many members of the city administration spoke with the Herald about the future and what they’re working on for the rest of 2023 and beyond.
When it comes to safety forces, Fire Chief Brian Thompson said the department is looking into getting a training building to do all training in-house and even bring in area departments to generate revenue for the city.
“We can have more people coming here to do training as opposed to us sending people elsewhere to do training,” Thompson said. “One of the big hurdles about that is the building is $250,000. We’re looking at maybe starting smaller and building from there but that’s one of the things my guys want to get and have access to it 24/7.
The building is built out of intermodal cars so they can be set up like a house, to do fire suppression, water mapping, search and rescue, a roof cut prop or what we need,” Thompson said. “It’s a pretty nifty thing and we could have our own instructors teach classes and bring in revenue into the city as we pay to go elsewhere now, but we’d like to have that come to us.”
Doug DeBord, safety director, shared that the city has improved in safety rankings since last year and noted during the previous three years crime stats are trending down and working to make it even safer.
“We’re still not satisfied, obviously,” he said. “The majority of cities are climbing and even though ours is small our crime rates are going down which is a good thing. We’d be even better if we can hopefully get some good candidates for the police department. We’re four or five candidates short. That’s something to look forward to in the future.”
DeBoard also spoke about the safety forces levy and shared how important that would be for local safety forces.
“We need to make sure we have that funding source for our safety forces to make sure we can continue to get what we need so our guys have what they need for this place to be as safe as it can be,” he said. “As the city continues to grow it’s imperative we’re able to get that passed and maintain that funding.”
Along the workforce acquisitions front, Valarie Dilly, human resources director, shared that the city is working with the union to approve a program where the city will pay to send officers to training, something that can cost upwards of $7,000, so long as they stay a certain number of years. If they leave before that time, they must pay that money back to the city.
“We have lateral transfer programs in both Police and Fire and we can offer lateral transfers to firefighter/paramedics and also to police officers and dispatchers with at least of one year of service,” she said. “Recruitment of police officers and retention of police officers is something we’re working on as well as full staffing across the city.
We are getting ready to go to contract discussions with our police officers and the [paid training program] will be part of our discussions with them.”
Jim Stanley, service director, shared that like any city administration, more money means getting more done, especially when costs have risen sharply on things like paving and building materials needed to complete upgrades to city infrastructure.
“As you know we haven’t increased our revenue to the point where we can effectively do the number of streets we’d like to,” Stanley said.
Among the various projects in development now are the U.S. 23 and U.S 22 interchange improvements, the upgrades to state Route 56 east of Circleville and the railroad grade separation somewhere along the railroad tracks.
“One of our big projects is railroad grade separation and we’re in the middle of that right now,” he said. “There’s an engineering firm and we’re working with federal highway money now to look at where that grade separation could go and there’s a lot of options. For the federal money we have to look at as many options as possible and we have an engineering firm looking at that for us now.”
Stanley said maintaining buildings is another priority as the city is spending hundreds of thousands to renovate the copula on top of City Hall, paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“A lot of our buildings need maintenance because they’re older buildings,” he said. “We just went through on police and courts and redid the HVAC system and now that building needs a roof. The amount of money we need to do that is increasing every year.”
Brian Frost, utilities director, said the major construction project to improve the Wastewater Treatment Plant is ongoing, a more than $30 million project in total and they’ve completed the automated meter program, using rate increase funds to pay for it all.
Frost said one of the things they want to do moving forward is do an operational assessment of the water treatment plant.
“One of the things looming out there are chemicals with these long five dollar names and when they find them in the water supply we have to treat them and we want to get ahead of that so we’re investigating water membrane filtration systems and different modifications we can make to it now to get ahead of that now,” he said.
Frost also said he’d like the storm water system moved into the utilities department so that it doesn’t pull funds away from the general fund.
“I’d like to see it become a fully funded utility under our blanket,” he said. “We could actually use enterprise funds to line and repair sewers and be treated more like a sanitary sewer than a storm sewer.”
Hannah Wynn, zoning inspector and code enforcement officer, shared that her goals are to continue to educate the public on the rules and codes of the city, noting that filling the position has been a big help already.
“We got the new zoning code in August and I’ve been spending most of my time and effort implementing it and getting it going,” she said. “I feel like we’re in a good spot with that and I’ve been working on vacant property codes and other city codes that haven’t been enforced as much. It’s taking time to set up processes to enforce these codes since it’s not been done before.”
Mayor Don McIlroy shared that ordinances on the books for the last few years didn’t see enforcement until the city hired Wynn in 2022.
“We had put in every year a code enforcement program in our budget but it was cut until just recently when we hired Hannah and she’s been working with [DeBord] to identify vacant buildings in the city. As of now we have between 12 and 16 vacant buildings, some of those are someone that is wintering in Florida and would come back, we’re basing that on water use.”
Wynn also spoke about the new zoning code and how that’s been much better for people to navigate.
“I’ve been working mostly about spreading information about it because people don’t know about zoning or what it was and I think that’s helped a lot too with what it is and what the requirements are,” she said. “That’s been a big part of it.”
Mayor McIlroy said one of his hopes for the future is to have the funding to upgrade the land purchased for parks, such as Milt Emerine Park on Corwin Street and the added acreage to the south side of Barthelmas Park.
“The park board will work to fill those with activities, whatever those are is up to them, but we own quite a bit of land that’s not built out,” he said. “We’ve got those 20 acres at Barthelmas and we have Corwin Street and I’m hearing through the grapevide about other properties but I’d like to develop some of the things.”
McIlroy said another big initiative they need to look at for the future is managing the incoming growth to the city that Thompson spoke about.
“We need to manage it correctly and we’re doing that with NCAs, TIFFs and more importantly with the revitalization of downtown,” he said. “I think downtown is pretty vibrant but for the downtown businesses to continue to succeed they're going to have to have growth. There is a connection between retail business and growth. If we want to have a steakhouse for example, then growth is what is going to bring it. Those two things go hand in hand.”
Auditor Mark Bidwell said his hopes and goals are to continue to manage city funds in a way that helps the city save money as they’ve grown. One of those things is bringing the collecting of income tax back in-house to the city and moving away from RITA.
“I know council is on board with that and it’s just going to take time to get to that but that’s one of my goals,” he said. “As far as the parks right now we have someone that takes care of the parks like taking money for rentals and the service department takes care of the parks but we don’t have a parks director. We use to have that years ago and I’d like to see the city bring one on because I’ve seen what cities with one can do. With that would be more community events and more things for someone to do on a Friday or Saturday night.”
Bidwell said everything the city wants to do has to come with growth.
“It can’t happen with shrinkage of the city and thinking small, it has to go with thinking big,” he said.