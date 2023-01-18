City Administration Releases Report Outlining 2022

Mayor Don McIlroy

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy has released the administrations full report, which outlined some of the city’s growth, achievement and changes in 2022.


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments