City Administration Releases Report Outlining 2022

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy has released the administrations full report, which outlined some of the city’s growth, achievement and changes in 2022.
Speaking at City Council Tuesday Night, the mayor briefly went over some of the highlights from the document which includes reports from the safety forces, human resources, service and utility departments and a financial overview.
“This is more comprehensive than we’ve ever done before,” McIlroy said. “More things are happening in the service department and utilities department. It includes our new code enforcement.”
McIlroy called 2022 a remarkable year.
“You’ve heard me talk about in the carryover amount in the past and this year we carried over $2.7 million,” he said. “All of that was due to two things. All departments including [city council] came in under expense budget and we were [$3 million] over in revenue than we expected.”
McIlroy said the safety department has been under budget since 2012, citing end of year reports from the auditors office. McIlroy suggested council take a good look at the section on public service and utilities.
“We’ve never put that much detail into this before but it really gives you a great idea of what the administration is doing,” he said.
Among the other subjects included in the report include an update on new development in Circleville including the revitalization of vacant buildings sold last year which include the Wicker Building, IOOF Building, Crites Building, the former movie theater, Old Fitzpatrick’s Building on Franklin Street and Peck’s Hall. The report also included new businesses including City BBQ, Harbor Freight and Starbucks.
The report outlined the general funds’ increasing revenue and expenses dating back to 2012. Revenue has grown from $4.8 million in 20212 to $8.9 million in 2022 while expenses have grown from $4.4 million to $7.9 million.
In the human resources section of the report the city reported a single lost time claim of 77 days and eight medical only claims with four total workdays missed. The city administration has 111 full time and 32 part time employees and brought on 24 new hires to replace 23 resignations, retirements or terminations.
As of Dec. 31 there were 34 vacancies most of them involving safety forces. The Police department had a vacant captain and sergeant position along with five vacant police officer positions. There was also one communications officer position. There were six full time firefighter positions vacant, two of which were filled in January as part of a new grant initiative the city had and 18 part-time fire fighter positions. A human resources assistant and an assistant clerk of City Council were also vacant.
The public safety portion of the report opened with a cover sheet from Doug Deboard director of Public Safety that outlined city first responders combined to receive 22,288 calls for service, 17,685 for police and 4,603 for fire.
The police department took fewer calls in 2022 but made 300 more traffic stops, while the department took an additional 622 runs over 2021.
“We are looking forward to 2023 as we will be adding additional personal to both departments along with new service vehicles, which will make our city and first responders safer overall,” DeBoard wrote in the report.
The last section of the report was the public service and utilities department year in review report. Among the items highlight include completed projects such as the Automated Meter project for the city’s water customers, the 2022 street improvement program, the sewer lining project, the completion of the splash pad, maintenance building, open shelter building and the repaving of Ted Lewis Drive and Picnic Avenue inside Ted Lewis Park.
The report also outlined the project started but not completed including the waste water treatment plant revitalization, the third phase of Cedar Heights Road reconstruction, the first phase of Bolender Pontious realignment and widening and the Circle Drive and Montclair Avenue street project.
The report also outlined revenue from park rentals coming in at $32,360, which includes 125 rentals of the Starkey Pavilion at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, far and above the most rentals of any of the shelter houses. There were 146 zoning permits issued. The City received 374 complaints and there were 30 nuisance property clean ups.
During the city council meeting Barry Keller, council president, said city council’s report is completed and would be available for the next city council meeting once a single final number is included in councils report.