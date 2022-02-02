CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has announced the streets to be completed as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project.
The improvements are funded through a 2017 levy that generates a little over $1 million in funding for the city service department to use.
Jim Stanley, service director, said North Court Street from Wilson Avenue North to the city limits, which is about a mile; Washington Street from High Street to Union Street, roughly 0.4 miles; and two blocks of South Court Street from Main Street to Mound Street would all be mill and fill.
In addition, the service department is to be doing waterline and sanitary sewer work near OhioHealth Berger Hospital in the Circle Drive, Markley Road, Beverly Road, Montclair Avenue and Guilford Road areas with plans to pave those streets in 2023.
The city is also in the final reconstruction phase of Cedar Heights, which Stanley said would go out to bid in early spring and be completed this year.
The city has applied for Ohio Public Works Commission funding for Bolender-Pontious Road improvements and a Community Development Block Grant for Walnut Street, between Clinton Street and Pickaway Street.