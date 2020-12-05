CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville passed the preliminary 2020 budget, only including 50 percent of personnel and financial requests for the offices.
The approved total, $20,724,591. It includes all required expenses of the city and 50 percent of personnel and line item requests by the individual department heads.
Council Member and Finance Committee Chairperson Barry Keller said the city changed the budgeting process this year following several years of talking about it and a recommendation from the Ohio Auditor’s office.
“We’ll have a finance committee meeting in January or February and we’ll start the process to appropriate the remaining 50 percent for the personnel and make any changes or cuts to the budget that need to be made at that time,” Keller said. “We’ll do that after we receive our end of the year numbers for expenses and revenue and determine our carryover for the year.”
Keller said the budget is in the black as it stands now but they will increase the total expenses budget at that time and before April 1.
“Right now we’re clearly in the black because we’ve budgeted a lot a lot less than we were,” he said. “Once we know our total revenue and our expenses we can plug that into the budget. That’s something we’ll address after the first of the year in January or February.”
Keller said the next budget approval would increase the final total by a yet to be determined amount.