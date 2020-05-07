CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council met via teleconference Tuesday night, hearing from council member Barry Keller on an ordinance about the Circleville Pumpkin Show and discussing the agreement the city has with OhioHealth Berger.
Circleville City Council has been meeting via teleconference for the last several weeks, due to social distancing and public meeting orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keller said during the meeting, a piece of legislation, which allows for the operation of the Pumpkin Show, is part of the planning process. A similar ordinance has been passed every year for the last several years.
“Tonight’s resolution authorizes the annual Circleville Pumpkin Show,” Keller stated. “This year’s show will be the 114th Pumpkin Show. This is the normal timing to adopt this resolution for planning purposes. The Pumpkin Show Committee will receive guidance from state and local government officials, board of health and the Ohio Festival and Events Association for guidance and best practices related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The ordinance doesn’t mean the Pumpkin Show will or won’t happen, but rather it is a part of the necessary steps the Pumpkin Show organizers must take to put on the show, which, as of now, they’re acting as if the festival will still go on. Keller, who abstained on the vote for passage, is the vice president of the Pumpkin Show.
“Over the next five and a half months, the Pumpkin Show Committee will monitor other fairs, festivals, the state fair and other large gatherings to help guide us in the best decision,” Keller added.
Later in the meeting, the council discussed a request for guidance from the OhioHealth Berger Oversight Committee who was asking the council to give their opinion on a request from OhioHealth Berger to modify the partnership agreement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The request from OhioHealth Berger is to modify the partnership agreement and to allow for the postponement of capital improvements through June 30, 2020, which is only a few months away,” Crawford said.
Circleville City Council, holding a voice vote, voted unanimously to notify the oversight committee to allow the modification and the delay in the capital improvements.
Gary Kenworthy, law director, said they may need to put it in writing with an amendment later, but sharing intent would be sufficient for now.