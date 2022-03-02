CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council passed a piece of legislation at their meeting Tuesday night that will allow the mayor to enter into a separation agreement with a Circleville Police Department member who was under investigation for misconduct.
The measure allows Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy to enter into the agreement with Phillip J. Roar Jr., who was the deputy chief of the department since last July, following his promotion.
The measure comes on the heels of a months-long investigation into potential misconduct inside the police department.
Following interviews with several officers and members of the department conducted by the city, it was revealed that Roar participated in an alleged assault and other activities defined by several members of the department as “horseplay.”
The legislation states, “both the city and employee are desirous of ending the relationship with one another in accordance with the terms as outlined in the attached separation and release agreement.”
The agreement outlines 15 different stipulations.
Those include Roar voluntarily resigning; Roar not seeking future employment with the city; the city paying Roar $32,968.55 in one lump sum, in addition to his unused vacation; compensatory and personal leave that comes to roughly 125 hours; and that Roar is to be available to the city through March 12 to ease in the transition process; and that neither the city nor Roar will disparage one another.
Roar is to also receive compensation for his approximately 303 hours of sick leave, but since he’s also retiring on March 12, it will only be paid out at 40 percent of his hourly rate.
Per the agreement, Roar is to remain on administrative leave until March 12 when he officially resigns.