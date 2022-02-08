CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is asking residents and drivers for patience and to report any potholes they may see as city crews work to fix those potholes on the city’s roads following the winter weather last week.
Jim Stanley, director of public service, asked residents for their help to report “nasty potholes” found inside the city limits.
“As many of you are aware, winter weather wreaks havoc on our streets that manifests itself in the form of potholes,” he said.
“While traditional winter weather with freezing and thawing is hard enough on the streets, the most recent ice and freezing sleet storm has the ability to multiply the effect of normal winter weather. Because of this, the city recognizes that there will be an increase in the number of potholes that will require attention.”
That storm dropped a few inches of snow and ice on Pickaway County and Circleville streets, and temperatures have not been high enough lately to help melt the remaining ice and snow.
Stanley said crews will be out to patch potholes “as soon as we can,” and they will rely on the public for reports of pothole location and severity.
Stanley urged anyone who sees one, to report it to the city by calling the Circleville City Administration Offices at 740-477-8224.