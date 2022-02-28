CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is looking to take the temperature of city residents on the subject of food trucks and their availability in Circleville.
The city is soliciting feedback through both an online survey and a physical one, which is being distributed to residents through their mail, in the envelope with the water bills.
“The City of Circleville would like your opinion regarding the availability of food trucks within the city,” Ragine Penson, administrative assistant with the city’s department of public utilities said in a press release.
“A survey has been created with six key questions to help determine the food truck availability within the downtown and surrounding Circleville area.
"Your opinion is valuable to us and will help us gain information on where food trucks should or should not be permitted, how often you would or would not wish to see food trucks in town and for what duration of time.”
The survey comes to residents during a key time as the city is working to complete and updated zoning code later this year. Currently, that document has been sent to the planning and zoning commission within the city for review. After that, additional public hearings on the subject are to be held.
The coning code can be found in several locations, including which can be found at the Pickaway County Public Library, the city’s website and at the city administration office located at 130 South Court Street.
The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/circlevillefoodtrucks and is to be sent to all residents in the water bill envelope by March 3.
The six-question survey asks residents about their food truck habits, how often and when they’d like to see them in Circleville and where they should be allowed.
The survey deadline is March 15.