CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will take a look at the 2021 budget next month following approval in committee.
Barry Keller, finance committee chair and council member, commented on the legislation adopting the proposed budget during the finance meeting Tuesday night via teleconference.
“This is our budget process that we follow ever year," Keller said at the start of discussion. "It’s a multiple page document. There are a lot of requests that, by the end of the year, things will have to be cut out. We know this is our first go-around for the budget for next year. There are timelines we have to follow.”
Gayle Spangler, city auditor, called the proposed budget a “preliminary budget.”
“People often call this a mayor's budget; it’s a wish list of what the departments would like to have and feel they need to look at their departments,” Spangler stated. “As you can see, it’s way out of balance and as the full budget process happens, it will have to be adjusted significantly.”
Spangler said the ordinance should be held for three readings and there will be a public hearing before being filed with the budget commission by July 15.
Keller mentioned that it takes time for the document to go through and if something looks out of the usual, they need to contact the department.
“(Spangler) gathers the information that is submitted to her and passes it on to the city council,” he said. “If you have a question about the budget, please direct it to that particular department head or elected official for further explanation.”
Last year, the city council changed how the budgeting process worked and had each committee meet with department heads on capital project requests to determine priority, should additional funding come available. However, due to lack of funding, none of those projects were fulfilled
“We didn’t do any of those requests because there’s no capital dollars available,” Keller said. “Honestly, there wasn’t enough additional funds available to honor those requests.”
The budget is currently set at approximately $24.7 million, up from about $23 million in 2020, which will be reduced as a result of lack of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the job and income losses of the public.
“There’s a lot of extra wish list things in there from the different departments, but once the auditor gives us the real revenue, projections we always make cuts,” he concluded. “I’m sure we’ll do that again this fall.”