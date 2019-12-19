CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved the preliminary 2020 budget and approved a measure to help with raising funds for Ted Lewis Park.
Barry Keller, chair of the finance committee said the budget for 2020 is roughly $22.8 million in expenses. Keller said after the meeting they would make adjustments after the first of the year, as usual. The budget that is approved ahead of the year is a wish list of the departments.
“Our revenue isn’t $22 million,” Keller said. “With the carryover balance and projected revenue we’ll have to make cuts and we typically do that at the first of the year. The auditor will advise us what the cuts will be. There is work to do.”
Keller also said there are no capital expenses budgeted for 2020 other than those the city is legally obligated to, a change in process for this budget cycle.
“If we went strictly revenue it’s a lot less than the budget ordinance we just passed, there are going to be cuts,” he added.
Keller said he’ll be meeting with the auditor and mayor next week to share specifically how the safety forces levy funding will be used within the appropriate departments.
“We need to report that to the community, how we’re using those new dollars because they voted for it and supported it overwhelmingly,” Keller continued. “I’m going to make it a goal to report quarterly, semi-annually, to the public. There needs to be a very defined plan; is it additional police, additional fire, additional equipment or training? It needs to be communicated for where the money is going.”
Council also discussed an ordinance to make changes to the zoning code. Tom Spring, council member, said the measure creates a new board of zoning appeals and makes changes in the document to clean up the language and make it more consistent.
David Crawford, council president, said the ordinance was several years in the making and laid out the timetable on the discussion of the ordinance.
“This ordinance is several years in the making and has been discussed several times and more recently with a public hearing,” Crawford remarked. “It was decided there were parts of it that were worth proceeding with and other parts that were not.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlory announced after the meeting he would not sign the ordinance nor would he veto it, citing his belief that it is “unnecessary for the City of Circleville.”
“I will not sign the ordinance since I do not support forming a board of appeals; however, I will not veto this ordinance,” McIlroy wrote in an email to news media Tuesday morning.
Also during the meeting, Crawford honored the two outgoing council members Julie Strawser and Tom Spring for their service to the city.
“Strawser has been an asset as we seek ways to improve the quality of life for current and future residents,” Crawford said. “She has helped city council and the administration realize the impact of neighborhood nuisances in the form of rodents, litter and uncollected trash, which has a detrimental effect on civic pride and property values. Her efforts to find a lower-cost solution to trash pick-up in the city helped raise awareness of the problems we all face and how a solution can be elusive.
“Spring is an idea person,” he continued. “High knowledge of state programs helped us leverage opportunities and capitalize on Circleville’s historical character and develop programs that will help the city retain that character for future generations. Among his successes, Tom gets full credit for persuading city council to take possession of the former Everts Junior High and encourage redevelopment of the historic structure instead of possible deterioration or demolition. Tom, we can’t say enough about your foresight and how it has made us a better city council.”
Council concluded the meeting passing a resolution honoring Municipal Court Judge Gary Dumm for his service as judge.
“The City of Circleville recognizes and honors the achievements of Judge Gary Dumm and acknowledge his many years of devoted service, trusted leadership and civic partnership and wish him enjoyment and good health in a well-deserved retirement,” Katie Logan-Hedges read from the ordinance.