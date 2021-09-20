CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has officially completed the chain of command restructuring within their safety forces following the promotion of Amanda Stringfield to communications center commander.
Several city leaders spoke following the completion of the ceremony about Stringfield and how glad they were that she was in the role.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said the city has come a long way in the 911 communications center.
“A lot of that has to do with you,” he said. “We now expect that you’ll take it to the next level. We’ve done some great things there after struggling for many years. We’re thank you for your leadership.”
Stringfield, a five-year veteran of the department, said she was “ready for the challenge.”
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said he was excited to have Stringfield in the role.
“She’s been doing this for a while now,” he said. “We’re super proud of her, we believe in her and she’s going to make all the new changes in the radio room that we’ve dreamed of. The next year is going to be really fun to watch.”
Tony Chamberlain, safety forces director, said this process has been a long time coming.
The process was first brought up in June of 2020 and in August. The positions of deputy chief and captain at Circleville Police were created when Circleville City Council approved a measure to change the structure of the department. By doing so, a more linear chain of command was created in addition to splitting off duties of different sergeants to oversee parts of the department’s operations. Stringfield’s position was part of those changes.
“This is the last one to get filled and you have stepped up and done a great job,” he said to Stringfield. “I think you will continue to do well and we have a lot of big things happening as you are well aware. We’ve now got a great person in there to help make those things happen.”
Baer said they’ve moved the communications center, which is also often called the “radio room” from entirely a police responsibility to a more equitable situation with the fire department.
“We’ve made it more of a safety forces communications center versus just a police center as we’ve done it for decades,” Baer said. “I think that makes a big difference and it makes it even better.”
Thompson congratulated Stringfield, encouraging her to “get in there and get it done.”
“With your leadership, I think things will continue to prosper for both departments equally,” he said.
Stringfield said they’re current working on continuing education and acquiring additional certifications for the dispatchers in the communications center.