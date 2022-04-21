CIRCLEVILLE — Voters in the City of Circleville will soon decide on the future of their government.
A piece of legislation was passed at City Council Tuesday night six votes to one that will allow voters to decide if they wish to approve the city’s recently completed charter. The lone no vote was by Council Member Michelle Blanton.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
Following the passing of the legislation, city voters will now have a special election on Aug. 2 where voters have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the full 17-page, multi-section, charter document. All registered voters in Circleville will be mailed a copy of the charter this summer.
In addition to the charter adoption, the city approved the final piece of legislation to make way for a more than $37 million set of improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“This is the final piece of legislation on something that’s been worked on for over five years,” Jim Stanley, service director, said. “It’s a much needed improvement and improves most of the systems in the wastewater treatment plant, which is a major portion of this city’s infrastructure that has to be maintained and operated under Ohio EPA operations, protects the Scioto River and keeps our population healthy.”
Stanley, when asked by Council Member Caryn Koch-Esterline about the security of the plant, said security would be improved as a part of the upgrades.
“Wastewater treatment isn’t as critical as water treatment but it is considered a crucial portion of our infrastructure and has been taken into consideration with the design,” he said.
Following the passage, Stanley thanked council on behalf of the employees of the utilities department for passing the ordinance.
“I’d like to thank all of council on behalf of all of us who have put many days, hours and in some cases, years on this project,” he said. “Not many people will see the change but it will allow this critical piece of infrastructure to operate well into the future.”