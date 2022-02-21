CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has approved the full 2022 budget and plans to spend $29.6 million in 2022, increasing what was previously approved by $5.4 million.
The measure was approved by full city council unanimously following a recommendation the week prior as such from the finance committee.
“The initial budget was set for $24,047,509 and this ordinance will increase it to $29,632,682 and has several projects included, such as the [renovation of the] fire department doors, municipal court and communications center [upgrades], and other ordinances we’ve discussed, such as the purchase of a street sweeper and reclassification of a position,” Michelle Blanton, council member and finance committee chairperson, said.
Auditor Mark Bidwell explained the budget process during that previous finance committee meeting.
“When it comes down to it, the budget that was passed last year for this year, we stripped out the $5.4 million to be able to meet our numbers that we had available at the end of 2021,” he said.
“That did not make all of the budgets full and complete. To make sure everyone had a budget in place to operate, we now have the rollover from 2021 available and we’re able to put it back in the budget, which is now complete.”
Bidwell said the budget didn’t change much, only increasing by about $34,000 over 2021’s expenses.
“That is really good, especially with the way costs are going up,” he said. “The city has done very well to keep its costs low.
“So when it’s all said and done, we should be in good shape for the entire year and not have to make a lot of changes and corrections,” Bidwell said.
In addition to some of the approved capital projects, Bidwell said they’ve also worked to make some contracts whole, which the city put off in 2020.
“There were several contracts in the $10,000-to-$50,000 range that were not a place and if we didn’t send the money, it would have an immediate effect,” he said.
“During 2020 and early in 2021, we notified several places, [Pickaway Progress Partnership, P3] being one of them, and OhioHealth Berger being another that we’d be catching up on everything in 2021 and 2022.
“We took care of most of it in 2021, and in 2022, we’ve made a couple payments too. We’ll be out of the debt situation to those particular entities by the end of 2022 and probably in the next couple of months.”
Bidwell said that the city managed its money well in 2021, coming in by more than $5.8 million under budget, spending about $23.8 million when in reality, they budgeted about $29.6 million.
Bidwell said the city is trying to keep back $1.5 million in carryover, as recommended for a city of Circleville’s size by the Ohio State Auditor’s Office and doing so in a way that wouldn’t impact any promises the city has made, including to the police and fire to maintain previous dollar amounts in the safety forces fund 227.
“With the carryover we’re looking at, we currently have about $1.2 million, so we’re a little over $300,000 short of where we want to be going into next year,” Bidwell said.
“We do have some additional funds that are not accounted for yet because we don’t know how much they’ll be. Those will definitely be able to shore us up to get to that $1.5 million.
“Eleven months out, we’re doing our best and I think by the end of the year, we’ll be where we want to be,” he said.