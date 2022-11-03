City Council Discusses Uses for American Rescue Plan Act Funds

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council in a Committee of the Whole meeting has decided to move forward on approximately $600,000 of the more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money the city received from the federal government.
Using conservative estimates and building in wiggle room for unexpected and increased costs, the city agreed to have Service Director Jim Stanley proceed on fixing the cupola on top of City Hall, repairing downtown sidewalks and tree conditions and remodeling the former utilities office which is located on West Franklin Street.
“The city received ARPA funds and the Auditor reported at the last finance committee meeting last week that the fund balance is $1,087,870,” Council President Barry Keller said. “To date the only use of those ARPA funds is we have sent some money to [the Pickaway County Community Foundation] for the purpose of non-profits.”
Keller said the funds are one time, non-reoccurring funds that the community can use to tackle projects they need to do.
“We’ve seen some of these funds already utilized by the county,” Keller said. “Using some quick math I think we have the funding for all three projects but I think if that’s the case make a motion to move forward with them and go through some different steps with each project.”
Stanley presented the work he’s already done to receive the estimates and outline the processes moving forward. He received a quote for $349,000 to repair the cupola on top of City Hall, and there was only one estimate.
“It’s a restoration quote so it would be to restore it to in as near identical as possible using as many pieces that currently exist,” he said. “This was earlier in the summer and we had them do the roof work to repair the slates. They said the roof is in good condition and should last a long time.”
Stanley said the price would increase to $400,000 to $420,000 after doing the required bid packaging and engineering on the project.
“That’s what our estimate would be at this point but without getting the engineering work done that’s our estimate,” he said.
Stanley said there would be structural engineering done as part of that work and the project would require scaffolding that would support the tower.
“It’s a pretty extensive restoration process,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done that people don’t do anymore. There are some pieces that were cast in 1860 when they built the building and they believe they can use those pieces but they might need to make some to replace some pieces that are worn out.”
Keller added, “It’s not a quick in an out job.”
Keller said to the remaining members of City Council that when he saw the price tag, he began exploring other options but came to the thought that doing it right since the money was available would be the best option.
“I talked about do we just remove it, put new materials in, or do we restore it. I thought this is one of the most historic and recognized buildings and I think you have to make it look as original as possible,” he said. “I hate to say it but you have the funds available to do it right.”
Mayor Don McIlroy suggested that the city also include some funds for asbestos remediation and removal should they encounter any.
Stanley said he isn’t aware of any asbestos, but agreed that it might be a good idea.
Keller and Stanley then spoke about the sidewalks, which would cost approximately $79,000 based on the estimates he received.
“We got a quote in each instance specifically,” Keller said. “Some of them are just grinding the sidewalk down, some are complete sidewalk replacements and some are complete sidewalk and tree replacements with our new design concept.”
Keller acknowledged the problem has been a problem for years and property owners have taken trees out and not put them back in and some have put things back per the new city design.
Stanley said nobody wanted to quote the entire project so they pieced it out by the jobs that needed to be performed.
“There’s a fair amount of sidewalks that need replaced and we’re also looking at locating the trees in a better location so they don’t create the same problem,” he said.
Keller said trees in the 200 block of North Court Street weren’t in the original project but they’re going to include them this time.
“If we were to wait and rely on the property owners it might never happen,” Keller said. “This won’t be an assessment project we’ll use the ARPA funds to make it safe and uniform.”
The remodel of the former utility building was the final item discussed and it would cost about $106,000 to renovate.
Keller said there are several improvements that need made including to HVAC, doors, windows, and more.
“It needs some significant improvements…I’d call those basic improvements,” he said. “They’re not anything fancy or pretty just some basic things you’d do if you own the office or house.”
Stanley said the estimate doesn’t include any upgrade to the interior if there’s an end user for that space they could make additional upgrades but for now it’s about improving the building.
“Regardless of who the tenant is we should be good landlords,” Michelle Blanton, council member, said. “This is critical maintenance that needs done to the building then we should do it.”
After the discussion the committee voted unanimously to allow Stanley to continue to proceed on the three projects.