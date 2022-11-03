City Council Discusses Uses for American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Price tag to repair the cupola on top of City Hall is estimated to be more than $400,000 — money that comes from American Rescue Act funds.

 Photo by Miles Layton/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council in a Committee of the Whole meeting has decided to move forward on approximately $600,000 of the more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money the city received from the federal government.


Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments