CIRCLEVILLE — The Montrose Group, the consultant hired by the City of Circleville to draft a strategic plan, presented their report to City Council outlining several steps the city should take in the coming years.
Jamie Beier Grant and Nate Green of the Montrose Group presented their report to Council during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night. The approximately hour long meeting touched on action steps, presented how the city ranks in quality of life metrics and the consultants took questions from council members. From the report’s executive summary, Montrose calls for the city to do three things.
The report calls for the city to implement a City of Circleville Industrial Site Development Marketing Strategy around key greenfield sites and redevelopment sites along the U.S. 23 corridor in leading and emerging industry sectors which include advanced manufacturing, automotive electric vehicle component manufacturing, semiconductor supply chain, and logistics and distribution and develop an incentives policy to attract new investment to key sites.
The second item called on the city to implement a City of Circleville Residential Site Development Strategy around key greenfield sites adjacent to the city, expand tax incentives designations to these areas, and target regional and national residential developers to construct new residential housing at various price points to support existing and future housing needs in the city.
Third, the plan called for the city to support downtown redevelopment strategies that aim to redevelop historic properties and vacant sites in the downtown business district, fill retail gaps in the Circleville market, and attract new businesses and visitors to Circleville.
“In order to achieve continued prosperity over the next five years, build on the successes around manufacturing and transportation and warehousing sector investments, capitalize on emerging industry sectors such as the semiconductor supply chain and electric vehicle industry sector, and diversify the Circleville economy, the city of Circleville needs to enact the following action plan tactics,” the report stated.
The more than 134 page report goes into significant detail on how to implement the strategies down to where they think potential development, both industrial and residential should go, how to attract those kind of developers and community organizations and resources and what steps need to be taken to achieve those goals.
“The number one action plan tactic that we recommend is implementing an industrial cite plan and that’s not just identification and development of sites within the community…but it’s also about working with local partners to also promote and market those sites,” Grant said.
Grant shared several sites they highlighted for potential development including 443 acres of residential use at Northridge and Pontius roads, 234 acres along Dunkle Road and 12.66 acres for commercial space along North Court street on the site of the former Big Bear and Carnival Foods location.
Grant said during their process they also heard a lot from stakeholders about making improvements to the downtown area of Circleville.
“We’ve heard about all the work that has gone into the development downtown, the downtown revitalization district, the designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) that’s in place and the CRA, business growth initiative, you have a lot of initiatives and programs in place to help with small businesses and downtown redevelopment,” she said. “That is a strategy that we would certainly recommend continuing. You see that with some of the property owners that have come in and bought up some of the older buildings and are making some of those improvements.”
Grant, when asked about how long these steps to implement, said they look at plans as a three to five year process.
“Will they all be completed? No but they’ll be well on their way,” she said of the items listed in the next five years.
Grant spoke about the city’s assets which includes industry strengths in manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare, local University and technical schools, proximity to major employment centers at Rickenbacker Intermodal Facility and the Columbus metropolitan area and being located along U.S. 23.
“There are a lot of things that are going on that Circleville is in the heart of and we think that positions the city very well for growth opportunities,” Grant said.
When it comes to population stats and numbers, Grant used a green, yellow and red system to represent the numbers. She gave a green rating to the population growth at nearly 6 percent from 2010 to 2021, compared to 2.1 percent for Ohio, a yellow to the percent of the population over the age of 65, which is 18.6 percent and a red to homeownership rate, median home value, median household income and poverty rate.
Home ownership rate was 54.2 percent, almost 20 percent lower than Pickaway County as a whole and 12 percent lower than the state average. Median home value was $125,600 compared to $171,000 for the county and $151,400 for the state and $44,092 median income, which is $15,000 lower than the Pickaway County number and $14,000 lower than the state.
The poverty rate was more than double the county, state and federal rate, all of which were between 11 and 13 percent, at 25.3 percent.
“Circleville has really seen strong population growth in the decade between 2010 and 2021, that’s right on par with the county overall and much higher than the state overall,” she said. “I put the persons 65 and over as a yellow because I think it creates opportunity for the community, like how do we look at how to create opportunities for younger families and younger residents in the community to stay, thrive and set their roots down here.
[The four red metrics] are all things that while we see those as areas where there’s a lot of room for improvement there are different thins that explain why those values are where they are. We see those as areas of opportunity for the community to grow in the future.”
A major topic of discussion during the plan was the city’s income tax, which is at 2.5 percent and the commuter tax credit. Green shared that if they reinstated the commuter tax credit and lowered the income tax to 2 percent the city would effectively be in the hole more than $450,000. About 50 percent of people who live in Circleville work there.
“The challenge is [the city] doesn’t pick up enough money from the commuter credit than the city loses from the income tax decrease,” he said. “That wouldn’t be sustainable. I will say these are moment in time, based on 2022 numbers. These numbers could certainly shift.”
Green said to increase the city’s income tax receipts while not razing taxes comes with more development.
“With more population comes more income tax and it needs to come across all levels of homes,” he said. “The city needs to pursue more industrial development because it’s really hampered in by its boundaries. We need to figure out where to figure out where to put industrial development and put in Joint Economic Development Districts or something else to increase the income from tax. The third thing is to reduce the commuter credit as well to increase the income tax.”
During their quality of life analysis, Circleville was given scores of 86 on crime, 94 on housing, 109 on commute times, 76 on healthcare and walkability, 85 on education and 75 on wealth. Anything above 80 on this scale is considered excellent and is the top tier.
“In the report it goes through much more detail on the data points we looked at,” she said. “Walkability, healthcare and wealth were in the second tier down which we still look at as very positive.”
Grant said they heard through their listening sessions how much people love the community and have made it a point to move here because of it.
“That’s really great for the city,” Grant said. “Any way you can celebrate and promote development and the attraction of residents is really important. People are looking for opportunities to move into the community.”