CIRCLEVILLE — For the first time in Circleville City Council history a teleconference meeting was held in which voting took place on resolutions and ordinances of the city.
The meeting, which lasted a little over an hour, was done via teleconference due to the COVID-19, also known as coronavirus pandemic and various orders and recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay at home order.
David Crawford, council president, said council achieved its goal of having the meeting and getting work done.
“I thought it worked really well,” he said. “The only disadvantage, and we need to find a way to work around it, is the inability to have the public give real time comments and contact with council during the meeting. We had a phone number for people to call in and ask questions and we did have people do that but it doesn’t have a way to provide feedback, clarification or secondary questions.
“As far as clarity of the call we were able to push some important city measures forward to keep the city moving,” Crawford added. “Our employees may not be in the office but they’re working from home and it’s up to council to do its job and assist them in that area.”
Crawford noted he will be working ahead of the next public meeting to make that happen perhaps with some guest pin numbers on the conference call. Crawford also shared that this process would be temporary.
“We hope this is as temporary as possible and we’re allowed to vote and meet as guidance from the Attorney General during the statewide emergency,” Crawford said. “As soon as it’s over we’ll go back to meeting in person, which is the way we like it.”
Crawford noted this was Todd Brady’s last council meeting as well.
“[Brady] has been an asset to city council as the chair of the service committee and a member of the finance committee. He’s always been candid with his views and a great advocate for his constituents,” Crawford continued. “We’re certainly going to miss [Brady].”
Council handled seven pieces of legislation under old business including authorizing the service director to advertise for bids and make contracts for the 2020 streets program, an ordinance creating the tree commission, and a part of ordinances related to billing for EMS services.
Terry Frazier, service director, spoke about the ordinance and their plans for the projects.
“Our engineers estimates on the total repairs is $1.36 million,” Frazier said. “Our budget is less than that. The reason we have more streets is part of a contingency planning. There will almost certainly be removed from the list and added to the list. We fully expect to pave as much as we can this year.”
Frazier was asked about what type of street improvements would be made whether it would be a full mill and fill or whether it would be a chip and seal. The mill-and-fill method completely replaces the existing pavement with a new two-inch surface that’s black and rolled smooth. The chip and seal process removes one-inch of surface and replaces it with a more elastic gravel and emulsion mix, called double chip.
“We’re waiting on prices to come in but our preference is to do as much as we can with the mill and fill,” Frazier commented. “There may be some where due to cost and the nature of the road, such as Ohio Street for example, we’ll likely do chip and seal because there’s no curb and cutter and few storm inlets. We’re waiting on cost estimates and if they’re close we’ll do as much mill and fill.”
On the ordinances for the billing of EMS service, Safety Director Tony Chamberlain said the measure brings the city’s billing levels up to the levels of surrounding communities.
“These are changes across the board for any time our squad or medic are going out and providing services, there hasn’t been a fee increase in quite a long time,” Chamberlain stated. “The rates haven’t been increased in many years and the city is lower than surrounding areas. That was information provided by the fire chief at the safety meeting.”