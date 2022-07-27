City Council Service Committee talks legislation, railroad upgrades and construction

CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville Service Department explained four pieces of legislation during a Circleville City Council Service Committee meeting this week, including one ordinance to enter into an agreement with Norfolk Southern about the railroad grade separation and to create parking bump out areas on South Court Street near the main street intersection.
Jim Stanley, service director, explained the legislation involving Norfolk Southern and the Ohio Rail Development Commission to upgrade the railroad crossings in the city.
“This has been going on for a few years and has to do with work that began by closing Huston Street,” Stanley said. “The Ohio Rail Development Commission and Norfolk Southern are willing to come through and upgrade all of the crossings with signalization and lights. They’re willing to spend about $2.7 million on the project if we’re willing to do some in-kind work, which is close the crossing at Canal Street, on the other side of the tracks which you can’t use anyway.”
Stanley explained that the closure would close it to the public but safety forces, such as the fire department, would still have access, as would Cargill.
“They don’t want people driving down it like it’s a roadway,” he said. “I think that’s a pretty small ask for the size of the project they’re willing to do.”
Todd Brady, council member and committee chair, asked Stanley if the project would help get a quiet zone for Circleville, something residents have complained about to City Council in the past.
“This has already been totally developed and started three or four years ago through the Ohio Rail Development Commission but this should help to upgrade areas where it should be easier to get a quiet zone,” Stanley said. “It won’t do everything we need, there will still be things that need to be done but this will help with it.”
Stanley said for the $2.7 million all the crossings inside the city limits would be upgraded.
South Court Street parking change
Stanley also explained a piece of legislation that would allow the service department to make changes to the non-parking areas along South Court Street nearest to Main Street as part of a plan proposed by Uptown Circleville.
“It would create areas for a town clock and a circular style structure with a bench and to make repairs to sidewalks, curbs and cutters and ADA ramps,” Stanley said. “We’ve gotten some renderings from [an engineer] and we’re going to use those to base our engineering on for the area and to size the sculpture itself. We’re here to bring us to council to see if that’s something we’d want to do. We’d do it as part of next year’s street program.”
Duvall asked Stanley if the change would affect traffic in the area.
“It really shouldn’t, the only thing it might effect is the turning movement of a truck,” he said. “It shouldn’t effect traffic but the curb might get run over by a trailer than it does now. It’ll give more distance to the streetlight base. It does give you a shorter crosswalk.”
Duvall asked if the measure would make things equal to or better than they are today.
“It’ll be equal to today as far as this goes,” Stanley said.
Stanley explained this legislation would give him direction to continue to work on the project or to drop it moving forward.
Addressing infiltration and inflow in the sewer system
Brian Frost, utility operations manager, explained a piece of legislation was a continuation of the plan to remediate inflow an infiltration reduction in the city’s sewer system.
“This is to address inflow and infiltration with a planning loan, furthering what we did last year where we did smoke testing,” he said. “Now we’re doing camera work in the sewer system. This loan is simply to engage in that. Our engineering firm is handling it and this is the second step in the remediation.”
Frost said they’ve gotten some good reporting from the company they’ve partnered with Arcadis U.S. Inc.
“We’re getting some good reporting from them,” Frost added. “We’re seeing a lot of the inside that area [Circle Drive, Markley Road] that’s one of our paving targets. We’re up in the Edwards [road] area. These are historically problematic areas with either roots or inflow and infiltration in that area.”
Council Member Tom Duvall asked Frost if these mapping projects would lead to expensive repairs down the road.
“We’re hoping lining [the pipes] will take care of a lot of that,” Frost said. “We’re hoping to keep it at the minimum but this is specifically targeting our most problem areas.”
Road upgrades
Stanley explained another ordinance, which would allow him to submit and application to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission for funding for the second phase of the Bolender Pontius Road widening and curve replacement project that involves the some of the roads mentioned by the previous ordinance such as Circle Drive and Malarkey Road.
“Typically it’s a partial grant and partial loan and this year we’re doing the first phase of Bolender Pontious with that money and this ordinance, I’d like to apply for an additional grant and zero percent interest loan money, as much as they can get us, to do more work on the paving next year,” he said. “We’re going to be running pretty slim on paving dollars, if we get the [Community Development Block Grant] and [Ohio Public Works Commission] funding and ODOT’s going to require us to put some money on the U.S. Route 22, U.S. Route 23 interchange project.”
Todd Brady, committee chair, said it sounded like a way to get more paving done and “extend our money” to get more paving done, to which Stanley agreed.
All four pieces of legislation were forwarded on to City Council with the recommendation for passage.
Railroad construction and upgrades
In a question and answer session, Stanley was asked about North Court Street at the Railroad Crossing to which he told the committee he’s heard that one lane may be open by October.
“I don’t know what that means, one lane north or one lane south,” he said. “That’s not even an ODOT project, it’s a Norfolk Southern Project.”
Stanley also shared he’s recently met with the group working on the grade separation in Circleville.
“I’ve got a meeting [yesterday] setting up stakeholder groups to start the next portion of the process and we should know more after the meeting,” he said. “I believe they have seven, maybe even nine sites. They’re going to be reevaluating a lot of the ones they’ve looked at and everyone will score them, however they’ll do the stakeholder meetings as to what ones are most pertinent.”
Stanley said he sat in a Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) seminar last week about funding and this project is exactly what the FRA is looking for.
“Its exactly what they’re trying to fund based on safety and connection issues,” Stanley said. “Once we get a site determined we can start applying for the big money that’s out there from the FRA.”