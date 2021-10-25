CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council is to hear recommendations from a consulting firm on a potential railroad overpass in the City of Circleville.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in Circleville City Council Chambers at City Hall. A full report is available on the city’s website at https://www.ci.circleville.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/1750/Railroad-Grade-Separation.
President of City Council David Crawford said council would not make any decisions on where to place the overpass following the presentation, but council might decide to hold more meetings in the future.
"This will be council's first opportunity to hear the report," Crawford said. "We'll hear the report and see [the consultants] suggestions."
Crawford said he reached out to some of the businesses that may be impacted so they were aware of the meeting.
Among the options being considered are grade separations over the railroad tracks on Court Street, Washington Street and Crites Road. The three proposals would mean adjusting the “vertical profile” of Court Street to construct an overpass, re-aligning Washington Street with an “s-curve” to adjust the vertical profile of the street for an overpass or extending Crites Road from its current intersection with Progress Parkway to Kingston Pike.
American Structurepoint Inc. is the constant who put the recommendations for a grade separation together.
A letter to the city at the beginning of the report outlines some of the items in the report, including an environmental screening report, schematic diagrams of the three proposed grade separations, cost estimates and concept plans.
“The City of Circleville has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of trains from the Northfolk Southern International yard with more than 40 per day now passing through the city,” the letter, addressed to Mayor Don McIlroy, said.
“The frequent crossings cause major traffic issues, which often take multiple traffic signal cycles to correct and a breakdown or train derailment would cause complete blockage of police, fire and EMS services to half of the city.
Because of this, American Structurepoint was tasked with looking at three alternatives for a grade-separated crossing within or near the corporation limits.”
American Structurepoint said outletting stormwater to the Scioto River was ruled out, as well as underpasses, due to cost.