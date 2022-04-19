CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will hold two meetings Tuesday night, a regularly scheduled council meeting and a finance committee meeting.
Council has two pieces of legislation scheduled for the docket. The first is a piece of legislation that will submit the proposed charter to the board of elections, effectively placing the matter on the ballot.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
If Council passes the legislation Tuesday night, voters will then have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the full 17-page charter document in an election on Aug. 2. All registered voters in Circleville will be mailed a copy of the charter this summer.
Members of the Charter Commission visited the committee of the whole meeting last week and presented each individual section of the document, taking questions on each section or article individually, while explaining the differences in how the document is set up versus how Circleville’s government operates currently.
The biggest change under the drafted charter is how the city’s executive branch would work. Under the charter, city council would hire a city manager who would act as the chief administrator in place of a mayor.
“Our government is called council-manager, where council is the legislative branch and the manager runs the day to day operation,” Tom Kopec, charter commission chair, said during that meeting. “That person is hired by council but that person has to run the city.”
Under this form of government the city’s mayor becomes more of a ceremonial officer, doing duties such as going to ribbon cuttings, but also has a couple of important tasks, such as acting as a point of contact as required by the Ohio Revised Code, and appointing to some boards and commissions that are ultimately approved by city council. The mayor would still be elected under the charter.
“This is a strong council form of government, taking the (current) form away and presenting a strong body that represents a cross section of the city,” Mike Logan, charter commission vice chair, said.
The second piece of legislation will allow Jim Stanley, service director, to award the contract for the bid on the new wastewater treatment plant.
“This is a final ordinance that allows us to move forward with the construction of the wastewater treatment plant,” Stanley said at that meeting. “There’s a lot of work that’s gone into this. We had one bid that was taken and it was a good bid. All the engineers that we talked to said this was a good company to work with, one that’s not change order happy, and we’re excited to work with them.”
Stanley said if approved the project would likely start in July, depending on the contractors timeline. The project will cost about $37.7 million and will be paid for over the course of the loan taken out by the city, which will be paid from enterprise funds that are taken in by the city from water and sewer bills.
The purpose of the finance committee meeting is to finalize the labor agreement between the city’s firefighter union and the city. If that ordinance is forwarded on to city council it would appear on the table the first meeting in May, on May 3.