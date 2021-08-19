CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council discussed a piece of legislation for upgrades to the city’s water system that are on the way, including new water meters for homes and a new well to draw water into the city’s system.
Kris Ruggles, a consultant on the project and project engineer from Strand and Associates, explained what work would be taking place, including three different parts of the project
“The first project is the advance metering infrastructure and it meters the water remotely that way when the new meters are installed, they’ll no longer have someone dragged out to collect information; it’s beamed back to the city,” he said.
“It’s better for the users and customers. There are apps where they can get real-time information on their water usage. It’s an improved system and the next step.
The second project is the well construction. The city has a number of wells at the water treatment plant that generate water to make the drinking water, but over time, some of those wells have gone out of service. The Ohio EPA requires redundancy in your system and if you would have another well go down, the city would be very limited in the amount of additional capacity it could provide. It will replace older ones that have gone out of service.
The third one is the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and essentially, that is controlling pumps, motors and equipment at the water treatment plant and allows the water treatment plant to communicate with the water towers and pump stations remotely. The system you have now is antiquated and is dozens of years old and it’s time to replace that system.”
Ruggles took questions from council and was asked about security of the new system.
“The [Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition] project is as much as the controls project, as it is a security project,” he said.
“The monitoring of the varying systems lets folks know if something is going wrong, if someone has accessed the systems. There are extensive firewalls and IT security that is built in. It’s more of a program that will move forward and be updated as time goes on.”
Ruggles said there would be new water meters at each home and business in the city, but he didn’t expect much inconvenience for each resident.
“Potentially in October, the residents might see door hangers and fliers that say someone will be reaching out to you to come along and inspect the meters, take out the old ones and install the new ones,” he said.
Ruggles said the new system, following a year of data usage from residents, will be able to detect potential leaks sooner and help cut down on high water bills for people that have a leak they can’t see.
“If a residence spikes up from normal usage over the time span, a notification will pop up and someone can say something is going on here,” he said. “Are they filling a pool or is there a leak? But the benefit is that something like a leak on the residents' side could be caught earlier and you don’t end up with that bill at the end of the month.”
When it comes to the homes in the city, Ruggles said the installation would be a single day, in and out, and service would likely only be down a couple of hours at the most.
“It should be as easy as a couple of hours and if it’s in their basement, then it will be to take the old water meter out and put the new one in,” he said. “That’s the typical installation, a couple hours, if you even knew that we were there. People will be without water for an hour or so, based on where it’s based in the home.”