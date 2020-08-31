CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has its newest member of the communications division.
Anthony Bickers, 30, is a graduate of Waverly High School and has worked as a communications officer for Pike County for the last five years. Bickers will be a communications officer inside the city’s 911 and dispatch operations center.
“This is something that I never thought I’d do with my life but my step dad told me to pick up an application where I’m from and that’s how it happened,” he said. “I didn’t go to school for this but I have five years of experience doing it.”
Bickers said he’s not from Circleville, but he plans to relocate to Circleville. He was drawn to the area because the job was a better opportunity.
“I like being of service,” he said.