CIRCLEVILLE — City officials have been meeting to discuss potential cuts to the 2020 budget, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of income tax revenue from out-of-work people.
Barry Keller, council member and finance committee chair, said all funds in the city’s budget have been impacted by the loss of revenue.
“I said this (at a finance committee meeting) and I’ll report this at future council meetings, but I’ve been meeting with the elected officials to discuss cuts to the budget,” Keller stated.
He said they expect to need to cut $1 million from the budget to cover the losses and that sometime in June, they’ll bring legislation before city council to discuss it.
“The bulk of the budget falls under the mayor’s responsibility with police and fire, but there will be impact to the parks and the employees,” he mentioned. “One of the things we’ve discussed is having no organized sports in the parks this year. Basically, the only money to be spent on the parks is to mow them. There’ll likely be a halt on hiring people because revenue isn’t coming in.”
Gayle Spangler, city auditor, echoed the $1 million figure the city will lose out on.
“The loss of revenue is everything from lost income tax, local government funds, criminal/civil fines, EMS revenues, park fees, etc.,” she said. “The lost revenue will require significant cuts to the city’s 2020 budget.”
Keller mentioned that there might be multiple ordinances that need to happen to balance the budget for 2020.
“It won’t just be one simple ordinance,” he explained. “I’d love to have a face-to-face meeting for all of city council when we consider this ordinance and these are truly unprecedented times. To make these adjustments that we have to make, that’s not part of the normal process. I’d like to hold that meeting so we can have a thorough discussion to make the shortfall.”
Keller said things won’t be a problem right away, but will come further down the line.
“The real hit on revenue doesn’t come until down the road later in the year,” he added. “People filed extensions on their taxes and that impacts how quickly the money flows to the city. There have been people that have been laid off and not working as much and we won’t see that fallout until down the road too.”
Keller said Circleville is in the same situation as many other government entities.
“Some difficult decisions have to be made and believe me, we’re not in this alone,” Keller remarked. “You see it at the state, schools, other cities. We’re no different.”
Keller said that the city is eligible for some COVID-19 relief, but that wouldn’t fill the hole.
“We will eligible for some funding relief related to COVID, like cleaning supplies and the Plexiglas things,” he concluded. “I don’t think there will be any funding to help prop up the budget.”