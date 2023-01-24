featured City Offices To Close Thursday; Friday By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville announced that they will be closing their offices at the City Administration Building and Department of Public Utilities for scheduled maintenance.The two buildings will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27 and will reopen as normal on Monday, Jan. 30.Employees will be working remotely and will have email access to "address the public's needs" during the two days according to a press release from the city.The administration has provided several tips for conducting business if necessary during those two days, including paying utility bills.Visit www.circlevilleoh.gov to make a utility payment, sign up for new service, or download a form.Visit www.circlevilleoh.gov, click on “Government” or “Services” to locate email addresses for employees.Use the drop box located at 108 E. Franklin Street to drop off documents or payments. Recipe of the Day email scollins@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Trade E-mail Business The Economy Computer Science Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Pickaway Commuter: For Mosey: I Will Wait Teays Valley Honor Roll — Second Nine Weeks Teays Valley West Middle School's Academic Superstars Honoring and Remembering Jason Schaal Nearly 20 Years Later Teays Valley East Middle School's Academic Superstars Trending Recipes