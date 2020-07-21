CIRCLEVILLE — Both major political parties have received guidance from the Circleville Administration on political signs ahead of this year’s general election, which includes a presidential election.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, in a letter to Michael Witten and Marsha Fee, heads of the Republican and Democratic Parties in Pickaway County, outlined reasoning and guidance behind political signage in Circleville.
“The purpose of these regulations is to encourage the proper development of signs and signage systems so as to prevent signs from becoming a distraction, or to the safe and efficient flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, prevent signs from having an adverse impact on adjacent properties or uses and promote the principle of content neutrality in the regulations of signs and signage systems,” McIlroy wrote.
McIrloy said he wrote the letter to assist the parties and the candidates in following the rules and to clear up any confusion.
“We were discussing this and with the presidential election coming up, that there would be all kinds of signs going up, not only for local races and issues, but for national,” he explained. “We thought it would be good to give the political parties a heads up.”
In the letter, McIlroy goes on to list the prohibited signage inside the city.
“Any sign affixed to any utility pole or otherwise located within the street right-of-way shall be subject to immediate removal by the city,” he wrote. “Signs mounted on motor vehicles that are parked in a prominent location for the primary purpose of displaying the sign, banner, streamers, pennants and similar air-activated signs intended for permanent display and any sign that obstructs any part of a doorway, exit or fire escape are prohibited.”
The right-of-way stretches in many parts of the city to the outside edge of the sidewalk and includes the patch of grass along many of the streets between the road and the sidewalk.
Permits are not required for the political signs; however, there are some restrictions, as McIlroy explained in the letter.
“Signs or posters concerning candidates for elective office, public issues and similar matters to be decided by public election shall be considered temporary signs and are permitted for a period of 45 days,” he wrote. “Such signs shall not exceed six square feet in area, shall not be illuminated and shall not be located within the public right-of-way, nor be affixed to any public utility pole or street tree.”