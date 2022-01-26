CIRCLEVILLE — If you happen upon the bathrooms at one of Circleville’s parks and it’s closed, know that it’s likely due to vandalism.
Dating back to last summer, the bathrooms at the city’s parks, Barthelmas Park, Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and Ted Lewis Park, have all been vandalized and thus required extensive cleaning and/or repairs.
Jim Stanley, service director, said they have been running into many issues with vandalism in the bathrooms.
“Some of it’s at Barthelmas; the most recent is at Mary Virginia,” he said.
“It’s getting to the point where we’re going to have to consider closing [the bathrooms] at low-use times. Some of the vandalism got severe enough that we had to actually remove the commodes to take care of the problem.”
Chuck Boltenhouse, a maintenance worker in the service department, said at points, it’s been a weekly thing they’ve had to deal with.
“I come in on Monday morning and we would have to sanitize and do all kinds of stuff to get the bathrooms open so the public can use them,” he said. “Then the next weekend, it’s the same thing.”
Boltenhouse shared that a lot of what’s happening is dirt, rocks and gravel are being put into the toilets to stop them up, then they’re being flushed to fill the bathroom with water. This is on top of graffiti appearing regularly and on one instance, someone smearing from floor to halfway up the walls and on the sinks and hand dryers with feces.
“[Overflowing toilets] is some of it, but then they get the toilet paper wet or they just trash the toilet paper completely,” he said.
“They’ve got big rolls that are expensive when you go to changing every one of them. They’ll be overflowing, dirty and people are doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”
Boltenhouse said it’s time consuming and expensive to fix.
“Like [Stanley] said, we had to take the commode a part to fix it,” he said. “We tried plunging, snaking, but it didn’t work. I have a handheld unit that I spray the bathroom with and we use a lot of bleach.”
Boltenhouse said he’s not sure if it’s one group of people or multiple, but they’ve seen similar problems across the city parks. He estimates that it’s about 75 percent of the time in the women’s restrooms, but that it can happen in either, or just one.
“I see [the vandalism] in both…I have seen where the men’s room is trashed and the women’s room is spotless and the next day, it could be the women’s and the men’s is spotless,” he said.
Stanley said they have to sanitize the bathrooms after one of these vandalism events because they can’t know what’s potentially been spread around to all the surfaces.
“You have no idea what it could contain: fecal matter, urine or whatever,” he said. “We don’t know how it was done so we have to sanitize.”
Stanley said it’s also taking quite a bit of time away from other tasks city crews could be doing.
“A simple bathroom cleaning, which shouldn’t take one person more than 45 minutes, is taking two or three guys all day,” he said. “It’s a problem economically and as a use for the public.”
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said the city wants to make sure parks are family oriented and they have an obligation to have restrooms.
“We can’t continue to operate these facilities with all of this vandalism going on,” he said.
“We may have to shut them down sometimes and we want the public to understand that. If the bathrooms are closed, they’re closed for a reason; either to not have vandalism happen to them, or they’ve been vandalized. We can’t afford to send guys out there every time.”
McIlroy said they aren’t sure whose doing it and they’re considering adding security cameras on the outside of the facilities. In the meantime, they’re asking residents who see something to either call the police or the service department.
“We need the public to have some eyes and ears out there and if they do see anything, to call us,” he said. “We want these to be open, but we can’t continue to operate them the way we have with all this vandalism.”
McIlroy said if they can find out who is doing the vandalism, then they’ll work with the law director to charge those responsible.
“It’s a crime against our citizens, not against the City of Circleville,” he said. “The citizens are being hurt by this and we need their assistance.”
Stanley said in part of the plans to renovate Ted Lewis Park, they included anti-vandalism measures into the design of the new bathroom.
“Part of the reason we’re not using split faced rock on the outside, the graffiti removal is expensive,” he said.
“We’re using a smooth face block, which is not as architecturally nice, but is easier to maintain. So the vandalism drove one our decisions for the new buildings in the new park.”
Stanley said the vandalism hasn’t been a big issue in the past.
“It’s happened on occasion, but not as consistent as it has now,” Stanley said. “That’s really alarming to us that it’s getting to be a weekly thing versus a once-in-a-while thing.”
McIlroy said having good parks is important to a healthy and vibrant community.
“Parks are important as we grow; it’s a quality-of-life issue,” McIlroy said.
“People want to be in our parks and our obligation is that those parks are functional, but we can’t continue to operate these parks with all the vandalism.”